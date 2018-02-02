The best events in Toronto this weekend: February 2-4

× Expand Josef Jasso

ROSE McGOWAN

It’s safe to assume most of Hollywood will be reading Rose McGowan’s newly released memoir, Brave, this weekend. The Charmed actor has been vocal about the entertainment industry’s culture of misogyny for years and was among the women who accused disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault last fall. However, she’s saved details of her story for the book, which publisher HarperCollins largely kept under wraps until it hit stores on January 30 – the same day her new reality series Citizen Rose premiered on E! McGowan also hasn’t held back from calling out A-listers like Meryl Streep and Ben Affleck for turning a blind eye to sexual predators. So we’re expecting she won’t pull any punches during her onstage talk and book signing this weekend.

Sunday (February 4). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. 1 pm. $33 (includes copy of book). hotdocs.ca.

Progress

Festival devoted to progressive and transgressive performance.

February 1-18. Theatre Centre. $25, three-show pass $60. progressfestival.org.

Zaki Ibrahim

Eclectic soul singer releases her first album in six years, The Secret Life Of Planets.

February 2. Rivoli. Doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. See preview.

Michael Chambers: Shadows To Silver

Exhibition looks back at 25 years of the Jamaican-Canadian photographer's work.

February 1-March 18. BAND Gallery. band-rand.com.

Honey Dijon

New York City-based DJ plays open to close for CODA’s fourth anniversary.

February 3. Doors 10 pm. $25-$30. codatoronto.com. See preview.

What Makes A Heritage Tree?

An illustrated lecture by Toronto Field Naturalists.

February 4. Emmanuel College. 2:30 pm. Free. torontofieldnaturalists.org

Quebec mosque shooting remembrance

Academics and legal analysts discuss Islamophobia in Canada one year after a gunman shot and killed six people at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

February 4. Noor Cultural Centre. 2-4 pm. Free. noorculturalcentre.ca.