The best events in Toronto this weekend: February 9-11

Harbourfront Centre's Black Liberation Ball will bring together voguers from across North America.

THE BLACK LIBERATION BALL

With everyone and their aunt talking about “throwing shade,” and with Paris Is Burning being treated to glowing retrospectives, it seems like ballroom culture is having its second mainstream moment. (The first was Madonna’s Vogue.) But despite all the appropriation and co-opting of the movement created by predominantly Black, Latino and trans communities, the subculture and all its nuances still has to be experienced to glimpse its full pageantry and performance glory. Kuumba’s Black Liberation Ball – which concludes the Journey To Black Liberation symposium – is the place to do it.

Saturday (February 10). Harbourfront Centre, 245 Queens Quay West (former PawsWay space). 9:30 pm. $10. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Cuarenta Y Nueve

Launch for book honouring the 49 lives lost in Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub shooting.

February 9. Glad Day Bookshop. 8 pm. Free. cyn49.com.

Keita Morimoto

Osaka-born OCAD grad’s paintings mix classical, street fashion and anime influences.

February 10. Nicholas Metivier Gallery. metiviergallery.com. To March 3. See preview.

Andrew Forde and the Ghost Tapes

Musical polymath reinterprets pianist Glenn Gould with Ideas Of North Private Thoughts concert.

February 10. Koerner Hall. 8 pm. $20-$60. rcmusic.com. See preview.

2018 Out To Win

Cross-partisan organization ProudPolitics hosts a day-long campaigning workshop for aspiring LGBTIQ+ political candidates.

February 10. Ryerson University. 8:30 am-4 pm. Pre-register at proudpolitics.org/lead.

Marilyn Manson, Alice Glass

The shock rocker tours again after last year’s stage mishap, and Toronto synth-pop star Alice Glass is opening.

February 11. Rebel. Doors 7 pm. $65-$80. ticketmaster.ca.