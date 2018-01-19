The best events in Toronto this weekend: January 19-21

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women's March TO, Jan 21, 2017.

WOMEN MARCH ON TORONTO

An estimated 60,000 people turned out at the historic Women’s March protest in Toronto a year ago, one of several actions in solidarity with a Washington, DC, march opposing Donald Trump’s presidency. For the one-year anniversary, the focus is not on American politics. The young activist speakers on the roster will instead shift the conversation to making Toronto more inclusive and defining the values we want to make noise about during the upcoming provincial and municipal elections. Read more here.

January 20. Nathan Phillips Square. 100 Queen West. Noon-2 pm. Free.

A Tribe Called Red

Indigenous DJ crew play three nights at Danforth Music Hall.

January 19, 20 and 21. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. ticketmaster.ca.

DanceWeekend’18

More than 350 dancers and musicians take part in this weekend-long celebration of globally inspired dance.

January 19, 20 and 21. Fleck Dance Theatre. 7 pm (Sat-Sun from 1 pm). Donation. 416-973-4000.

Come Up To My Room

Opening reception for Gladstone Hotel’s 15th annual exhibition is among several design events happening this weekend as part of Toronto Design Offsite Festival or the Interior Design Show.

Opening reception January 20. Exhibition runs January 18-21. 7 pm. $10. cutmr2018.eventbrite.ca.

Or Not To Be

Andrew Batten’s show about an actor preparing to play Hamlet continues at the Red Sandcastle Theatre.

January 21-28. 2 pm. $15-$20. 416-845-9411.