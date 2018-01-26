The best events in Toronto this weekend: January 26-28

× Expand Gordon Shadrach’s painting In Conversation will be on display at the ROM’s Here We Are Here.

HERE WE ARE HERE: BLACK CANADIAN CONTEMPORARY ART

More than a year after community action prompted the ROM to apologize for a racist 1989 exhibition, the museum is undertaking a major contemporary art exhibition to showcase the work of nine African-Canadian artists. Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art examines themes of race and historical identity and features pieces by Sandra Brewster, Michèle Pearson Clarke and Chantal Gibson, among others. Coming on the heels of Canada 150, the exhibit and its accompanying talks and performances is the latest high-profile show to grapple with Canadian identity as well as the dearth of local artists represented on the walls of big Toronto galleries.

Saturday (January 27). Royal Ontario Museum. 100 Queen’s Park. rom.on.ca. Runs to April 22.

In The Shadow Of Love: The Cinema of Philippe Garrel

Largest ever North American retrospective of French cinema master gets underway at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

January 25 - February 2. tiff.net.

LAL Winter Wonderland

Electronic duo release their Dead Happiness music video with help from Witch Prophet, OBUXUM and Fanny Galore.

January 26. Rivoli. 9 pm $15. ticketfly.com.

Eve Of St. George

An immersive dance take on Dracula by Transcen|Dance, inspired by NYC’s Sleep No More, opens at the Great Hall.

January 26. 7 and 10 pm. To Jan 28. $55. transcendanceproject.com.

Jeremy Dutcher

Rising Toronto-based musician/activist plays the Burdock’s Piano Fest.

January 27. 8:30 pm. $10. burdockto.com.

Bang Bang

Previews begin for Kat Sandler’s play about race and police violence.

January 28 - February 18. $20. factorytheatre.ca.