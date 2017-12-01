The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 1-3

Zach Slootsky
James Murphy
LCD Soundsystem
It took breaking up and getting back together for LCD Soundsystem to become an arena band. Now the quintessential self-deprecating New York indie band, led by James Murphy, has a chance to deliver their rafter-reaching irreverent anthems to their biggest local crowd yet. Their new album, American Dream, is sure to make a few year-end lists. So this will be a good chance to ride the next wave of hype.
December 3. Air Canada Centre. 40 Bay. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $55-$99. ticketmaster.ca
Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton
Powerhouse vocalist returns to Koerner Hall.
December 1. 8 pm. $45-$100. rcmusic.com.
The Disaster Artist
James Franco turns the making of Tommy Wiseau's notorious bad movie The Room into a good movie.
Opens December 1. See cover story and review.
#MeToo March
Hashtag campaign against sexual violence hits the streets.
December 2. Queen’s Park to Nathan Phillips Square. Noon-3 pm. facebook.com.
Riverdale Share
Concert with Murray McLauchlan, Tabby Johnson and others benefits area non-profits.
December 3. 3 pm. $25. Danforth Music Hall. riverdaleshare.com.
A&R Angels
Broken Social Scene main man Kevin Drew's debut as an actor and playwright is a hilarious and insightful look inside the music industry.
At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). Runs to December 9. $20-$50. crowstheatre.ca. See review.