The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 1-3

Our top picks for music, film, theatre and more

by

LCD Soundsystem

It took breaking up and getting back together for LCD Soundsystem to become an arena band. Now the quintessential self-deprecating New York indie band, led by James Murphy, has a chance to deliver their rafter-reaching irreverent anthems to their biggest local crowd yet. Their new album, American Dream, is sure to make a few year-end lists. So this will be a good chance to ride the next wave of hype. 

December 3. Air Canada Centre. 40 Bay. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $55-$99. ticketmaster.ca

Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

Powerhouse vocalist returns to Koerner Hall.

December 1. 8 pm. $45-$100. rcmusic.com.

The Disaster Artist

James Franco turns the making of Tommy Wiseau's notorious bad movie The Room into a good movie.

Opens December 1. See cover story and review.

#MeToo March

Hashtag campaign against sexual violence hits the streets.

December 2. Queen’s Park to Nathan Phillips Square. Noon-3 pm. facebook.com

Riverdale Share

Concert with Murray McLauchlan, Tabby Johnson and others benefits area non-profits.

December 3. 3 pm. $25. Danforth Music Hall. riverdaleshare.com.

A&R Angels

Broken Social Scene main man Kevin Drew's debut as an actor and playwright is a hilarious and insightful look inside the music industry.

At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). Runs to December 9. $20-$50. crowstheatre.ca. See review.