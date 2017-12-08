The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 8-10

Dim The Fluorescents

Daniel Warth’s distinctive first feature – starring Claire Armstrong and Naomi Skwarna as Toronto roommates who craft corporate-training playlets worthy of Ibsen – mashes up Wes Anderson’s perfectionist visuals with John Cassavetes’s emotional intelligence for a singular, fully engaged cinematic work. (It may not have made TIFF’s Canada’s Top Ten, but it won the grand jury prize at Slamdance, so there.) Get down to the Carlton and discover its cockeyed delights for yourself – and maybe stay for a Q&A with Warth and his stars after the 6:30 pm shows on Friday and Saturday.

Read Norman Wilner's 4N review of the film here and a personal essay by Skwarna (a former NOW writer) here.

At Imagine Cinemas Carlton Cinema (20 Carlton), screening at 6:30 and 9:25 pm nightly through Thursday (December 14). Tickets available via Imagine Cinemas.

The Highest Order, Comet Control, Hooded Fang

Indie bands celebrate promoter Dan Burke’s 60th birthday.

December 8. Lee’s Palace. Doors 9 pm. $10-$12. ticketfly.com.

Sofia Coppola: A Name Of Her Own

The second woman to win best director at Cannes gets a retro at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

December 8-17. tiff.net.

Pink Market

Holiday queer craft, art and fashion.

December 9 & 10. The 519. 11 am-6 pm. $5 sugg donation. pinkmarkettoronto.com.

Long Winter

Petra Glynt, The Cosmic Range, Absolutely Free, Ciel and others play wintertime music, comedy and art party's December edition.

December 9. Polish Combatants' Hall. 7 pm-2 am, all ages. $10 adv or pwyc. picatic.com.

Alex Pavone

Local stand-up, now based in NYC, plays Yuk Yuk’s all weekend, with two shows tonight.

December 9. 8 and 10:30 pm. $11.50-$19.50. 416-967-6431.

GreenMarketTO Pop-up

Cannabis craft pop-up with Deejay NDN benefits the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society.

December 10. 5-11 pm. $10-$20. Location TBA, see eventbrite.ca.