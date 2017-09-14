The best nerdy dating events in Toronto this week

× Expand Photo credit: Jonathan Olley / I ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Rogue One: A Star Wars Story..L to R: Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk)..Ph: Jonathan Olley..© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

On a recent date, I was regaling my new paramour with some suave material when, to my surprise, she asked if I knew I was a nerd.

True, I had just explained the Cardassian occupation of Bajor on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine could be read as a metaphor for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but I had long thought the recognition given to my kind had fallen by the wayside.

My brand of nerdom can be placed squarely in the She’s All That variety. Remember the scene in the 1999 teen rom-com where Rachael Leigh Cook takes off her glasses, descends the stairs and Freddie Prinze Jr. is overwhelmed by her sudden hotness?

Well, the moment for us hot geek girls has since passed. I accepted our demise when the real nerds, tired of our encroachment, reclaimed the term.

Nonetheless, I got to date two so there’s still a little something about being dweeby that helps you score – develop loving and committed relationships, if that’s what you’re into.

Whatever your dating aspirations are, I care about your success. So here’s a list of weekend events that’ll help you plan your own nerd date night.

Nerd Nite: Spaced and Confused

The lecture series that looks at science, tech, culture and more launches another season with a talk on hypnosis and the dark cosmos on September 14 at the Tranzac Club (292 Brunswick). See listing for details.

Nerd date tip: reveal that only 4 per cent of the universe is observable and the vast, unknown 96 per cent profoundly humbles you.

The Legend Of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses

Music from the classic Nintendo franchise is transformed into a five-movement symphony at the Sony Centre on September 15. See listing for details.

Nerd date tip: name drop iconic Nintendo composer Koji Kondo and discuss how the sonic complexity of video game soundtracks are influencing today’s artists.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

An outdoor screening of the 2016 prequel to the original Star Wars Trilogy takes place at Liberty Village Park on September 15. See listing for details.

Nerd date tip: rant about the plasticity of the CGI but make a case for this episode having superior characterization and emotional high-stakes.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival

Over 200 artists from the city’s jazz scene will play venues throughout the neighbourhood from September 15 to 17. See listing for details.

Nerd date tip: jazz isn’t inherently nerdy, but analyzing it sure is. Find ways to introduce the following topics in conversation: Miles Davis, Kamasi Washington and your highbrow critique of nu jazz.

Death of Hogtown

The pro wrestling and lucha libre variety show promises a three-way, triple threat match and a possibly Fight Club-worthy unsanctioned street brawl. Catch it at Rockpile (5555 Dundas West) on September 17. See listing for details.

Nerd date tip: wax nostalgic about the WWF lunch box your mom bought you as a kid (and that you still have).

