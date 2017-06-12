The best tattoos from last weekend's Northern Ink Xposure convention: in photos

Like just about any surface, the human body can serve as canvas for beautiful artwork. That was wholly apparent this weekend at Toronto's 19th Northern Ink Xposure, one of North America's largest annual tattoo conventions, held from June 9 to 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The convention drew countless tattoo enthusiasts bearing impressive pieces by both local and international artists alike. Everywhere, people were tatted in the most imaginative and dreamlike designs on arms, legs, chests, heads.

Walking among the attendees without any tattoos myself, I felt naked. But the community was nothing short of positive and welcoming, making even a inkless dude like me feel at home as an admirer, watching several people get inked up.

Here are some of the coolest tattoos I came across at the convention.

