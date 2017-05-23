The Honest Ed's sign has been taken down: in photos

× 1 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 2 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 3 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 4 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 5 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 6 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 7 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 8 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 9 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana × 10 of 10 Expand Tanja-Tiziana Prev Next

The Annex's main signpost, the worn but still-glistening Honest Ed's sign, was removed today in preparation for the department store's transformation into a new development by Westbank.

Last winter, owner David Mirvish announced that, depending on its condition, that the sign – which is actually in six parts, with 23,000 light bulbs – would be saved, refurbished and reinstalled on the Ed Mirvish Theatre, named after the founder of Honest Ed's.

"It is fitting that a sign from the original store that made it possible for my father to become involved in theatre will now grace the venue that is named for him," son David Mirvish said in a press release. "I’m sure he would be delighted to see two of his great passions — Honest Ed’s, which in many ways was a theatrical setting for a grand parade of humanity, and the theatre world, which he loved — finally be joined together.”

Photos by Tanja-Tiziana.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat