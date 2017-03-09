Toronto Police arrest Marc and Jodie Emery, raid dispensaries

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Jodie and Marc Emery at 2009's Global Marijuana March and Toronto Freedom Festival.

Pot activist couple Jodie and Marc Emery appeared in court this morning after being arrested at Pearson, en route to Spain for the Spannabis conference, weed lawyer Kirk Tousaw said on Facebook.

While he initially said it was not part of a raid, Toronto Police released information saying they were in fact raiding dispensaries in Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver. They're calling it Project Gator, targeted against the boutique pot shops that have been popping up all over. Some of them are Cannabis Culture locations, a chain of dispensaries owned by the Emerys.

Tousaw says he's getting reports that Vancouver dispensaries are not being raided as part of Project Gator – yet. [Update: Cannabis Culture's headquarters at 307 West Hastings in Vancouver was raided by police today.]

Since no one's selling many edibles these days, I guess we won't get the same huge, colourful display we saw at last year's Project Claudia news conference.

We'll keep you updated when we find out more.

