Toronto Tipsheet: Bad Boy Family Reunion, Fan Expo Canada and more

Maria Bamford The star of the hit Netflix series Lady Dynamite – and Stephen Colbert's favourite comic – brings her unique stand-up act to JFL42 for two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. September 22 and 23 at 7 pm. Fest passes from $25. See listing.

A$AP Ferg The Harlem MC brings his Turnt & Burnt tour to the Phoenix Concert Theatre on November 27. With Playboi Carti and Rob Stone. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $32.50-$55. See listing.

Thursday 1

Fan Expo Canada The convention of pop culture stars and creators, including Stan Lee, George Takei and more starts at the Metro Convention Centre. Passes $25-$60. Hours vary. To September 4. See listing.

Friday 2

The Light Between Oceans ( NNN ) The romantic period pic starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander (who met and became a couple on set) opens today. Don't miss our review here. See showtimes.

Saturday 3

Margaret Atwood The literary icon launches her graphic novel with illustrator Johnnie Christmas at Fan Expo Canada. Metro Convention Centre. 4 pm. All-day passes $60. See listing.

Farewell Summer Vintage and arts market features artworks, clothing, handmade goods (free) and a backyard party tonight ($5). Make Den Sewing Studio, 1244 Bloor West. See listing.

Sunday 4

Graham Kay The Canadian stand-up, now based in the U.S., completes a weekend of headlining sets at Yuk Yuk's. 8 pm. $13-$22. See listing.

Monday 5

Labour Day Parade The annual procession celebrating workers' rights marches from University and Queen to the CNE grounds. 8:30 am. Includes free admission to the Ex. See listing.

Tuesday 6

Bad Boy Family Reunion Attention, fans of Lil' Kim: you need to be at the ACC on Tuesday. The New York MC is making a super-rare local appearance as part of Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records reunion tour, featuring many artists from the influential hip-hop/R&B label's heyday. We can't remember the last time Queen Bee came to town – the 90s? – though Puffy and Mase were last seen together in the 6ix at OVO Fest in 2013. With Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, the Lox, French Montana. Air Canada Centre. 8 pm. $39.50-$125. See listing.

Comedy Underground Mark Little, Eddie Della Siepe, host Matt O'Brien and others get laughs at the Drake Hotel. $10. 8 pm. See listing.

Wednesday 7

Kensington Block Party Local beer, wine and entertainment plus a silent auction benefit the Kensington Market Refugee Project. FREE . 5-9 pm. Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields Church. See listing.

Next week September 8-14

Lost In Havana Soren Johnstone's film on skateboarding in Cuba screens at the Tranzac Club. $6. All proceeds to Skateboards for Hope. 9 pm. September 8. See listing.

Jonathan Safran Foer The bestselling author talks about his new novel, Here I Am, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register at tpl.ca. September 9. See listing.

Lawren Harris Time's running out on the AGO's impressive exhibit of works by the Group of Seven member. $16.50-$25. To September 18. Don't miss our preview here. See listing.

