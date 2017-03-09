Toronto Tipsheet: Blood Weddings, Dinosaur Jr., Feathers of Fire and more

× Expand Blood Weddings now at Buddies in Bad Times (to March 19).

Father John Misty The hip-swivelling singer/songwriter does two nights at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$79.50. May 5 and 6. See listing.

Darryl Hall and John Oates, Tears for Fears The 80s pop stars return again this summer, this time with Tears for Fears. Air Canada Centre. 7 pm. $31.75-$146.25. June 19. See listing.

Thursday 9

Blood Weddings When it premiered two years ago, Soheil Parsa's production of Federico García Lorca's symbolic classic about a wedding ceremony that ends in tragedy was one of the hottest tickets in town. Bold, visceral and immediate, the show made several top 10 lists. Now it's back, with much of its excellent, diverse cast - including Beatriz Pizano, Bahareh Yaraghi, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Derek Kwan, Jani Lauzon and Sochi Fried - reprising their roles. Don't miss it this time. Buddies in Bad Times. To March 19. Pwyc-$30. 416-975-8555. See listing.

Mexico's War On Drugs and how it's killing journalists. Rogers Communications Centre, room 103. Noon. FREE . See listing.

TFIXXX Toronto's Fashion Incubator celebrates 30 years with a black-tie gala. 6 pm. $100, runway party only $30 (10 pm). 505 Richmond West. See listing.

Friday 10

Dinosaur Jr. J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph get loud at the Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. $29.50-$48.50. See listing.

Saturday 11

Matthew Good The Vancouver rocker plays the last of his three shows at the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $55-$65. See listing.

Pinocchio The National Ballet of Canada's production of Will Tuckett's ballet based on the popular fairy tale opens at the Four Seasons Centre and runs to March 24. 7:30 pm. From $39. See listing.

Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story The ROM's newest exhibit features one of two blue whales washed ashore in Newfoundland. On until September 4. Don't miss our preview here. More info.

Sunday 12

Feathers Of Fire: A Persian Epic This family-friendly shadow puppet play based on the 10th-century Shahnameh (Book Of Kings) finishes its three-day run at the Toronto Centre for the Arts. 3 pm. $25-$85. See listing.

Monday 13

ALTdot Comedy Lounge Hoodo Hersi, Phil Luzi, Nile Seguin and MC Sandra Battaglini get laughs at the Rivoli. 9 pm. $8-$10. See listing.

Tuesday 14

All Them Witches Psych rock outta Nashville served up on the Horseshoe stage. Doors 8:30 pm. $15. See listing.

Wednesday 15

Michael DeForge The graphic novelist launches Sticks Angelica, Folk Hero at Type Books. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Alejandra Ribera Trinity St. Paul's Centre hosts the Paris/Montreal-based singer/songwriter playing songs from her new This Island album. 8 pm. $39.50. See listing.

U.S. Election's Implications For Mexico Science for Peace lecture features U of T poli-sci prof Judith Teichman at University College (room 152). 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Next week March 16-22

Wilco The alt-country rockers play two not-to-be-missed all-ages concerts at Massey Hall. 7:30 pm. $39.50-$85. March 15 and 16. See listing.

Roxane Gay The America author presents her short story collection Difficult Women at the Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . March 16. See listing.

Friends Of The TPL Annual clearance book sale supports Toronto Public Library programs. All items 10-50 cents. Cash only. Reference Library. 416-397-5948. March 16-18. See listing.

Martian Awareness Ball Mary Margaret and Marcus O'Hara throw another cosmic party with all-star performers. The Garrison. 9 pm. $15 at the door. March 17. See listing.

