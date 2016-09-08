Toronto Tipsheet: Blue Jays, Island Rumble, Steven Tyler and more

× Expand Courtesy of TORONTO BLUE JAYS Blue Jays take on the Red Sox this weekend at the Rogers Centre.

Book now! These shows will sell out fast

Green Day The commercially successful punks play a set in the Distillery District following a World Cup of Hockey Fan Village salute to Canada's Olympic team. 6:30 pm. On sale Thursday (September 8).September 23. See listing.

Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders Fleetwood Mac's top hit-maker pairs up with Chrissie Hynde and Co. for the 24 Karat Gold Tour, hitting the Air Canada Centre on November 29. 7 pm. $49-$150. On sale September 11. See listing.

This week September 8-14

Thursday 8

Bibi Bourelly The L.A.-based German singer/songwriter comes to the Velvet Underground during her first Canadian tour. Doors 8 pm. $16. See listing.

Friday 9

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Hey, Blue Jays fans, how white are your knuckles? The team's flirting with top spot in the American League East, but it hasn't been the slam dunk fans were hoping for. Biggest threat right now? The Boston Red Sox, who head to town for a crucial three-game series Friday at 7:07 pm, Saturday at 1:05 pm and Sunday at 1:07 pm. It's even possible that last year's Jays saviour, pitcher David Price, will take the mound for Boston. Pray the 2015 MVP, Josh Donaldson, does some damage. Either way, expect noise. Rogers Centre. To Sunday (September 11). Tickets ($25-$125), what's left of them, are on sale at ticketmaster.ca, or watch on Sportsnet.

Jonathan Safran Foer The bestselling author talks about his new novel, Here I Am, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register at tpl.ca. See listing.

Island Rumble Female-identifying wrestlers hit the mat in League of Lady Wrestlers' final bout of the season on the Toronto Islands. 7 pm. $15-$20 (plus ferry). Artscape Gibraltar Point. See listing.

Saturday 10

Dragon boat races Grand finale of dragon boat league races takes place at Marilyn Bell Park today and Sunday. Live music and kids' zone. Free. 9 am-4 pm. See listing.

Bicycle Music Festival Mobile, pedal-powered performances start at Evergreen Brick Works at 11 am, with a group ride to Prairie Drive Park. FREE . Don't miss our preview here where we asked Jason Collett, Lido Pimienta and more about their relationship to cycling. See listing.

Sunday 11

Christie Pits tree tour Hands-on tree care activities and tour sponsored by LEAF. Meet at southwest corner of the park. 2-4 pm. FREE . See listing.

Monday 12

Slayer/Anthrax Two of the Big Four pioneering metal acts ravage Sound Academy, along with Death Angel. 7:10 pm. $49.50. See listing.

Tuesday 13

Steven Tyler Watch the Aerosmith singer's continued transformation into your hard-rockin' aunt, at the Sony Centre. 7 pm. $153.34-$203.34. See listing.

Wednesday 14

The Plough And The Stars Ireland's renowned Abbey Theatre brings its production of the Sean O'Casey classic to town to September 18. Bluma Appel. 8 pm. $35-$99. See listing.

Next week September 15-21

Donna Morrissey The author lectures on her new novel, The Fortunate Brother, and previous novels at Church of the Holy Trinity. 7:30 pm. $25. September 15. See listing.

Ms. Lauryn Hill The former Fugee is sure to wow the Massey, er, masses when her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! concert series goes off. Massey Hall. 8 pm. $51-$147. September 15 and 16. See listing.

Toronto Urban Roots Festival Outdoor music fest at Fork York Garrison Common with Death Cab for Cutie, Explosions in the Sky, Ween, Whitehorse and many others. $90, three-day pass $195 and up. September 16-18. See listing.

Lawren Harris Time's running out on the AGO's impressive exhibit of works by the Group of Seven member. $16.50-$25. To September 18. See listing.

Get more Toronto event listings here.