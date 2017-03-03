Toronto Tipsheet: International Women's Day events, Century Palm, Noname performs @ the Phoenix and more

× Expand Jennifer Rowsom International Women's Day Toronto 2015

Book now These shows will sell out fast

Dilly Dally, Darlene Shrugg, Frigs Farewell to the Silver Dollar shows continue with this dynamite triple bill of T.O.'s best. 9 pm. $19.50. April 28. See listing.

k.d. lang The big-voiced singer goes back to basics at this Sony Centre solo show. 7:30 pm. $42.90-$122.90. On sale Friday (March 3). August 30-31. See listing.

Friday 3

Toronto International Bicycle Show It's here - everything you wanted to know about bikes and the wonders of biking in one spot. Through March 5 at the Better Living Centre. $10-$15. See listing.

Saturday 4

Agnes Obel The Danish singer/songwriter returns after a two-year absence. The Great Hall. 8 pm. $25. See listing.

Sunday 5

Noname The Chicago poet/rapper with lots to say takes over the Phoenix. Doors 8 pm. $17.50. See listing.

The Muslimah Who Fell To Earth Mawenzi House launches a collection of stories by Canadian Muslim women at the Noor Cultural Centre. 2 pm. $5. See listing.

Monday 6

Linda Ronstadt The music legend talks about living with Parkinson's disease. Roy Thomson Hall. 7:30 pm. $49-$109. See listing.

Tuesday 7

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Popular aughties indie pop band returns with a new album, The Tourist. Horseshoe. Doors 8:30 pm. $21.50. See listing.

Wednesday 8

International Women's Day event Cocktail reception and screening of Deepa Mehta's Let's Talk About It at the Revue Cinema benefits the Redwood Shelter. 6:15 pm. $25. See listing.

Next week March 9-15

Matthew Good Not one, not two, but three all-ages shows by the Vancouver rocker. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $55-$65. March 8, 9 and 11. See listing.

Mexico's War On Drugs and how it's killing journalists. Rogers Communications Centre, room 103. Noon. FREE . March 9. See listing.

Feathers Of Fire: A Persian Epic This family-friendly shadow-puppet play is based on the 10th-century Shahnameh (Book Of Kings). Toronto Centre for the Arts. $25-$85. March 10 to 12. See listing.

Dinosaur Jr. J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph get loud at the Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. $29.50-$48.50. March 10. See listing.

Tim Falconer The author of Bad Singer joins the latest edition of Books & Beer at Henderson Brewing. 7 pm. No cover, beer plus book $22. March 15. See listing.

Get more Toronto event listings here.