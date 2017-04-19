Toronto Tipsheet: Dudebox, 420 Toronto, Georgia O'Keefe and more

× Expand nic pouliot / rockphoto.ca Pride 2015 Feminist activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot headlines Dudebox, Saturday (April 22).

Gorillaz Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett revive their Grammy-winning virtual-reality band. Air Canada Centre. 7 pm, all ages. $53.75-$103.75. July 10. See listing.

alt-J Massey Hall hosts the inventive Leeds indie rock trio. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$65. October 27. See listing.

Thursday 20

420 Toronto Annual marijuana culture celebration takes over Yonge-Dundas Square. FREE . Noon-7 pm. See listing.

Canadian Music Week The music, film and comedy festival and conference continues till Sunday. See our CMW highlights.

Friday 21

Art And Nationhood David Adjaye, Christi Belcourt, Junot Diaz and Paul Gross take part in an AGO Creative Minds panel on the rise of nationalist movements, with moderator Matt Galloway and music by Tanya Tagaq and Whitehorse. $19.50-$79.50. 8 pm. Massey Hall. See listing.

Saturday 22

Dudebox happens less sporadically than it used, but the charitable pop-up party’s organizers continue to throw curveballs with each event. After hosting Arcade Fire’s Win Butler for NBA All-Star weekend last year, the Dudes have booked feminist activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot to headline a giant warehouse party in the west end. DJs Nino Brown (of Yes Yes Y’All) and Nora Tones round out the bill. Although entry is free, the party is sponsored by a new app called RecMob, and donations will be made to Zona Prava, Pussy Riot’s prisoners’ rights NGO, as well as Inner Development Project, which runs workshops for young women. 10 pm. 500 Keele, unit 101. FREE entry at door. See listing.

Georgia O’Keeffe The much-anticipated exhibit of over 80 works by the American artist opens at the AGO. $16.50-$25. See listing.

Toronto March for Science Walk from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen’s Park in support of climate science heads up Earth Day events. 11 am. See more Earth Day listings.

Sunday 23

Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden Of Earthly Delights Last chance to see Marie Chouinard’s acclaimed dance piece, at Bluma Appel. 1 pm. $39-$114. 416-368-3110. See listing.

Explosions in the Sky Shows by the mostly instrumental Texas post-rockers are always, er, explosive. At Rebel. Doors 7 pm. $35.50. See listing.

Monday 24

The Bob Curry Fellowship Showcase Diverse comics who took part in the program named for Second City’s first African-American alum put on a sketch revue. $15. 8 pm. 416-343-0011. See listing.

Tuesday 25

What Sovereignty Sounds Like Ziibiwan, Jeremy Dutcher and others take part in a forum for Indigenous musicians. Music Gallery. 6 pm. FREE . See listing.

Next week April 27 - May 3

Midsummer (A Play With Songs) Brandon McGibbon and Carly Street star in a two-hander chronicling an ill-advised romantic weekend in Edinburgh. Tarragon. $22-$65. 416-531-1827. Through May 28 (opens April 26). See listing.

The Silver Dollar’s Last Stand Blowout final week of shows includes Dilly Dally (April 28), Blood Ceremony (April 29), METZ (April 30) and more. Silver Dollar. Various times and prices. See listing.

Contact Photography Festival Photo exhibits, this year focusing on Canadians to honour Canada 150, take over galleries all over town through the month of May. See listing.

