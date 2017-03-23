Toronto Tipsheet: Emily Schultz, Vince Staples, The Sonics and more

× Expand Sara Maria Salamone Emily Schultz will be reading at Type Books on Queen, Monday (March 27).

Bob Dylan & His Band The folk rock legend hits the Air Canada Centre, and with his band in tow he'll mos def be going electric. 8 pm, all ages. $56.25-$126.50. July 5. See listing.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull Sure, why not? Air Canada Centre. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $56.25-$126.50. On sale March 24. July 6. See listing.

Thursday 23

A City Greg MacArthur's new "hangout" play - about four friends analyzing a friend's death - runs to April 2 at Artscape Sandbox. 8 pm. $20-40. See listing.

Being Heard In conjunction with Workman Arts' 17th annual Being Scene exhibit, artists tell true stories about mental health and art. Gladstone Hotel. FREE . 7:30 pm. See listing.

Friday 24

Vince Staples The rapper's Life Aquatic tour comes to the Phoenix. 8 pm, all ages. $26. See listing.

Jenn Grant Go for the voice. The Great Hall. 8 pm. $25. See listing.

Saturday 25

The Sonics The 60s garage rock pioneers still pack a wallop. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $21.50. See listing.

Sunday 26

Syria: A Living History The exceptional show of art and artifacts from 3000 BC to the present conflict closes today at the Aga Khan Museum. $15-$20. 416-646-4766. See listing.

Monday 27

Emily Schultz has flirted with the paranormal and outrageous satire in previous books, but her new novel, Men Walking On Water (one of our must-read books of 2017), has a very different vibe. It's Prohibition, and the repercussions of a car accident ricochet through the smuggling community. Packed with details about rum-running and the perils of the 18th Amendment, the novel sheds light on the ways desperation fuels deceit when it comes to both business and personal relationships. Give yourself a chunk of time – this is a real page-turner. Type Books on Queen. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Lambchop The beloved Nashville alt-country band led by Kurt Wagner plays the Great Hall. Doors 7:30 pm. $25. See listing.

Tuesday 28

Foxygen The rockers shows are as unpredictable as their tunes, so who knows what this Opera House gig will bring. 7:30 pm. $26. See listing.

Wednesday 29

Battle Of The Bards Twenty poets, including Susie Berg, Lisa Richter and Kilby Smith-McGregor, compete in this popular event at Harbourfront's Brigantine Room. $10, supporters/students free. 7:30 pm. See listing.

Next week March 30 - April 5

Humans Of The North Showcase of portraits of Canadians and their stories at the Great Hall benefits local charities. 7 pm. $25. March 30. See listing.

Sleaford Mods UK experimental rap duo piss off at the Opera House, upsized from Lee's Palace. 8 pm. $23.50. April 1. See listing.

Infinity Last day to see Hannah Moscovitch's play in which a musician, a physicist and a mathematician clash over issues of love, sex and math. At the Tarragon. 2:30 pm. $29-$60. 416-531-1827. April 2. See listing.

