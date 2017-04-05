Toronto Tipsheet: Floating Points, One Brave Night, Mark Kingwell and more

× Expand Catch Floating Points' live set on Tuesday (April 11) at Danforth Music Hall.

Book now These shows will sell out fast

Jill Scott Versatile vocal powerhouse hits Massey Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$115. July 18. See listing.

Gary Clark Jr. The Austin blues-rock guistarist plays two nights at the Danforth Music Hall and one show is already sold out. Doors 7 pm. $36-$51. June 12-13. See listing.

Thursday 6

The Forest LAL, Just John, Eyeda and Durtydabz take over Adelaide Hall. 9:30 pm. $10-$15. See listing.

Friday 7

One Brave Night All-night fundraiser supports CAMH programs. By donation. See onebravenight.ca for details. See listing.

887 Robert Lepage's stunning autobiographical show about memory returns for a run at the Bluma Appel. To April 16. 7 pm. $39-$114. 416-368-3110. See listing.

Saturday 8

Joel and Bill Plaskett The son and father pair up for a tour after the release of their collaborative album, Solidarity. Massey Hall. 8 pm. $18.94-$39.50. See listing.

CN Tower Climb Annual right of spring raises money for World Wildlife Fund's environmental efforts. 6-10 am. Minimum $100 in donations. See listing.

Sunday 9

Power To The People The Ryerson Images Centre's excellent Black history exhibits, including Attica, and Dawoud Bey's commemoration of victims of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, close. FREE . 416-979-5164. See listing.

Risk And Journalism The Toronto Star's Washington correspondent, Daniel Dale, headlines a panel discussion moderated by NOW's Susan G. Cole on speaking truth to power. OISE. 10:30 am. $10-$15. See listing.

Monday 10

Bon Jovi Raise your lighters (er, smartphones) - the ballad-loving hard-rockers play the ACC two nights in a row. 7:30 pm. $29.50-$575. And April 11. See listing.

Tuesday 11

Floating Points The last time British musician Sam Shepherd brought his Floating Points project to Toronto, the show played up his post-rock leanings rather than his deep house roots. If the teaser for his next project is any indication, he's going further in that direction. Ahead of his current North American tour, Shepherd and his band recorded Reflections - Mojave Desert, part of a series of environmental recordings he is doing around the world. The music will be released with a short film directed by Anna Diaz Ortuño According to the trailer, "the desert provided a unique recording environment, with the sounds and space reflected in the music." With JFDR. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $22. See listing.

Wednesday 12

Mark Kingwell The author and philosopher launches his new book about baseball, Fail Better, at the Paddock, just as the season begins. 7 pm. FREE . See feature. See listing.

Next week April 13-19

Zoe Whittall Local light talks about her Giller shortlisted novel The Best Kind Of People as part of Beer & Books at Henderson Brewing Co. 7 pm. FREE (book $20). April 19. See listing.

Emergence: A Night Of Culinary And Community Arts DIY art spaces and food stalls support GreenThumbs educational school gardens. Regent Park Community Food Centre. 6:30 pm. $55, kids $10. April 13. See listing.

Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden Of Earthly Delights Marie Chouinard's acclaimed dance piece inspired by the famous artwork plays Canadian Stage's Bluma Appel. $39-$114. 416-368-3110. April 19 to 23. See listing.

Get more Toronto event listings here.