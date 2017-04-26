Toronto Tipsheet: Georgia O'Keeffe, Crash, May Day and more

× Expand Georgia O'keeffe's Oriental Poppies, part of the exhibit now on at AGO, to July 30.

The Jacksons Yes, those Jacksons. No word yet which members of the iconic Motown group are taking part in this 50-year celebration, which is being described as “intimate.” Rebel. 7 pm. From $75. June 9. See listing.

Kendrick Lamar The hottest rapper – nah, musician – on the planet right now hits the ACC with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. $49.50-$149.50. On sale Friday (April 28). July 25. See listing.

Thursday 27

Georgia O'Keeffe More than 80 works by the innovative American artist have come to town thanks to the AGO's partnership with the Tate Modern. The show features 80 of O'Keeffe's iconic paintings and also examines her relationships with photographers Ansel Adams, Paul Strand and husband Alfred Stieglitz. Look for O'Keeffe's floral images, like these Oriental Poppies, but don't assume they have vaginal connotations - she hated that assumption. This retrospective appears at no other North American gallery, so catch it while you can. To July 30 at AGO. $16.50-$25, time-ticketed. See listing.

Feist New album Pleasure is so good, guys. Hear it live for the first time, a day before it's out. Trinity St. Paul's Centre. Doors 8 pm, all ages. Sold out. See feature story and listing.

Friday 28

Crash Pamela Mala Sinha's story about a woman confronting a past trauma continues at the Young Centre until April 29. 8 pm. $25-$59. 416-866-8666. See listing.

Saturday 29

Authors For Indies Writers including Scaachi Koul and Stacey May Fowles volunteer as booksellers at Book City, Another Story and other bookshops. 11 am-7 pm. See listing.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit Celebration Performances support Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Na-Me-Res shelters and Native Women's Centre. 3 pm. Pwyc. Jal Gua Café. See listing.

May Day Celebration Speakers, DJs and drummers mark the annual workers holiday at Steelworkers Hall. FREE . 7 pm. See listing.

Sunday 30

Silver Dollar's Last Stand Final show of the final week sees METZ on the comfy stage. 8:30 pm. $20. See listing.

Monday 1

ALTdot Comedy Lounge Matt O'Brien, Rebecca Kohler and others get laughs at the Rivoli. 9 pm. $8-$10. See listing.

Tuesday 2

Midsummer (A Play With Songs) Brandon McGibbon and Carly Street star in this two-hander about an ill-advised romantic weekend in Edinburgh, at the Tarragon through May 28. 8 pm. $22-$65. 416-531-1827. See listing.

Wednesday 3

Mastodon/Eagles of Death Metal/Russian Circles It's a good week for metal concerts. (Anthrax play Danforth Music Hall today). Rebel. Doors 6:30 pm. $42.50-$57.50. See listing.

Next week May 4-10

Two Birds One Stone Natasha Greenblatt and Rimah Jabr's play about a Palestinian Muslim and a Jewish Canadian opens at the Theatre Centre. $15. 416-538-0988. May 4 to 13. See listing.

The Brewers Plate Rock star chefs and local brewers hold a culinary fundraiser for War Child Canada at Corus Quay. $90. May 4. See listing.

Father John Misty Love him or hate him, the opinionated crooner plays two shows at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$79.50. May 5 and 6. See listing.

