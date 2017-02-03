Toronto Tipsheet: Heather O'Neill, Blue Rodeo and the Sadies, Kuumba and more

× Expand Author Heather O'Neill appears at the Reference Library, February 8.

The Chainsmokers The superstar EDM duo brings Kiiara and Lost Frequencies to the Air Canada Centre. Doors 6 pm. $47.90-$107.90. May 30. See listing.

Queen & Adam Lambert Freddie can never be replaced, but this Air Canada Centre show will still you give lots of feels. 8 pm. $49.50-$175. On sale Friday (February 3). July 18. See listing.

Friday 3

Kuumba Black History Month celebrations kick off with Afro-fusion-reggae band D'bi & the 333 at 9 pm, plus Woke hip-hop/soul showcase on February 10 and more. FREE . Harbourfront Centre. See listing.

We Still Demand! Book recovering histories of sex/gender activism launches at Glad Day Books, with editors Barbara Bain, Gary Kinsman and others. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Saturday 4

Birthday Celebration for Gord Downie Fundraiser in support of brain cancer research and Chanie Wenjack Fund with Strictly Hip at Adelaide Hall. Doors 8 pm. $20. See listing.

Drive-By Truckers The alt-country Southern band bring American Band, the most political record of their career, to the Phoenix. Doors 8 pm. $31.50. See listing.

Sunday 5

How Black Mothers Say I Love You Trey Anthony's latest play previews at the Factory Theatre before its February 9 opening. 7 pm. $25-$55. See listing.

Monday 6

Before The 6ix: And Now The Legacy Begins Discussion of Toronto classic rap albums and history with Joh Bronski, K-Cut, DJ Agile and moderator Del Cowie. Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Tuesday 7

Power To The People Exhibitions of photography and video at the Ryerson Image Centre look at oppression and Black protest. FREE . To April 9. More info. See listing.

Wednesday 8

Heather O'Neill In the two-time Giller shortlister's new novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel, two foundlings meet in an orphanage, fall in love and try to manifest their creative destiny together. Set in the 20s, it delves into underworld dealings, the art of theatre, drug addiction and sexual abuse, and is highly sexually charged. Better yet,he author deploys her signature combination of whimsy and harsh reality in prose that swings from gritty to sublime and back. O'Neill is turning into one of Canada's premier writers. Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . Pre-register at tpl.ca/appelsalon. See listing.

Truth, Lies And Democracy Science for Peace hosts a lecture on journalism after Trump with foreign correspondent and filmmaker Olivia Ward at U of T's University College. FREE . 7 pm. See listing.

Next week February 9-15

The Lego Batman Movie Will Arnett, Jenny Slate, Ralph Fiennes and others lend their voices to this superhero movie featuring LEGO figures. Opens February 10.

Sampha Spend one or two nights with the super-buzzy South London singer/songwriter. Mod Club. Doors 8 pm. $26. February 12 and 13. See listing.

Emma Donoghue Oscar and Writers' Trust Prize winner (both for Room) talks about her latest novel, The Wonder, at the Women's Art Association. 1:30 pm. $25 sugg donation. Pre-register. February 15. See listing.

My Night With Reg Joel Greenberg's production of Kevin Elyot's Olivier Award-winning comedy about a circle of gay Londoners in the mid-1980s opens at the Panasonic. $39-$92. February 15 to 26.

Breaking Through: Making Music and Art in Toronto While Black Black Futures Now (BFN TO), a collective of girls, women, femmes and gender non-conforming folks across the GTA, holds its first event of 2017 with a fundraiser and meet up. Featuring a panel discussion, music and dancing. The Fountain. 7 pm. February 15. More info here.

