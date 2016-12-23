Toronto Tipsheet: What's In The Box, Bwana, A Coal Mine Christmas, La La Land and more

× Expand Anthony Tuccitto DJ Bambii plays What's In The Box at the Drake Hotel this week.

Anthrax, Killswitch Engage Thrash forefathers and metalcore forefathers co-headline the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 5:30 pm. $38.50-$48.50. May 3. See listing.

Norah Jones Massey Hall is one stop on the pop-jazz singer's 13-date tour. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$95. May 26 and 27. See listing.

Friday 23

A Coal Mine Christmas Last chance to see Louise Pitre's non-traditional holiday concert and Kenneth Welsh read Dylan Thomas's A Child's Christmas In Wales at Coal Mine Theatre. 7:30 pm. $35. See listing.

Saturday 24

Mystical Landscapes: Masterpieces From Monet, Van Gogh & More Spend Christmas Eve day perusing some awe-inspiring art. Until 3 pm. $16.50-$25. More info.

Sunday 25

La La Land (NNNNN) The brilliant contemporary musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone opens on screens today. See showtimes.

Monday 26

Tea At The Palace The Puppetmongers present their delightful all-ages show about compassion, to December 31. 1 pm. $15. Artscape Wychwood Barns. See listing.

What's In The Box Devontee, PRACTICE, Bambii and more play the Drake Hotel's five-day fest. 8 pm. $5. To December 30. See listing.

Tuesday 27

Xmas In The Don Valley Holiday traditions of the past are celebrated at Todmorden Mills with recipes and kids activities. $4-$8. Noon-4 pm. Until January 8. 416-392-6907. See listing.

Wednesday 28

Bwana Catch the Toronto electronic producer at Bambi's, in a tiny venue before he blows up big. 9 pm. $5. See listing.

Next week December 29 - January 4

The Nutcracker The National Ballet's sumptuous production of the seasonal ballet continues at the Four Seasons Centre. See website for schedule. From $37. 416-345-9595. To December 31. See listing.

Benefit Concert for Aleppo Evacuees Fucked Up headline a benefit for the Karam Foundation. 8:30 pm. $15. Silver Dollar. December 29. See listing.

Shitmas 2016 S.H.I.T. headline a concert at Faith/Void to benefit Trans Assistance Partnership and Standing Rock Medic & Healer Council. Food donation for Parkdale Community Food Bank. 7:30 pm. Pwyc-$10. December 30. See listing.

Toronto Polar Bear Dip Bring in the new year with a cold dip in Lake Ontario to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. 10:30 am. Sunnyside Pavilion. Spectators free, participants pre-register at January 1. See listing.

Moneen It'll feel like a Christmas miracle to see the Brampton emo rockers reunite for four shows at Lee's Palace. 8 pm. $20. January 4-7. See listing.

