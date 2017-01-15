Toronto Tipsheet: Jess Dobkin, Decadance, Illusionoid and more

BOOK NOW THESE SHOWS WILL SELL OUT FAST

Island Flavours Head to Jamaica – foodwise, anyway – when Cadillac Jenkins chef Ryan Michailoff designs Caribbean dishes for a one-off event. 930 Queen West. 7 pm. $60. February 9. See listing.

The xx The English indie electronic three-piece returns with a third album and a show at Echo Beach. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$69.50. May 23. See listing.

Thursday 12

Pickles Aid Funder for Doc Pickles, creator of Wavelength and Crosswires music series, who was laid off from his day job. Junction City Music Hall. 8 pm. $7. See listing.

Friday 13

Canada's Top Ten Festival TIFF Cinematheque's annual roundup of the best Canadian features and shorts - along with related interviews and panels - kicks off with a screening of Zacharias Kunuk's Maliglutit (Searchers). 8 pm. $11.50-$14. Don't miss our preview here.

Saturday 14

Lee Ranaldo & Steve Gunn Ex-Sonic Youth guitarist and Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter play the Great Hall. Doors 8 pm. $18.50. See listing.

Decadance Israel's Batsheva Dance Company, headed by Ohad Naharin, presents a series of works at the Sony Centre. 8 pm. $55-$145. See listing.

Sunday 15

The Secret Garden Last night for concert production of musical based on the children's novel. 6:30 pm. From $39. See listing.

Trinity Bellwoods Flea Buy local, handcrafted goods in the market's new digs at the Great Hall. 10 am-5 pm. FREE . See listing.

Monday 16

Kings of Leon & Deerhunter The Odd Couple tour? Stylistically different Southern rock bands hit the Air Canada Centre. Doors 6:30 pm. $49.50-$69.50. See listing.

Tuesday 17

Jess Dobkin She famously invited audiences to try breast milk in The Lactation Station, and in another performance invited audience members to sharpen a pencil in her vagina dentata. Dobkin's new solo show, The Magic Hour, combines magic and ritual to probe her experience of sexual violence. This is another intimate exercise, but she goes deeper, investigating, with humour for sure, the healing power of art. To January 21. The Theatre Centre. Tuesday to Sunday 8 pm. $30, stu/srs $22. 416-538-0988, See listing.

Illusionoid Paul Bates, Lee Smart and Nug Nahrgang improvise a live audio show at the Social Capital. $10. 8 pm. See listing.

Wednesday 18

Unholy Diane Flacks's new play about misogyny in religion opens at Buddies in Bad Times. 8 pm. $20-$35. To January 29. 416-975-8555. See listing.

Next week January 19 - 25

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened The doc about the disastrous Broadway premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along screens at the Hot Docs Cinema. From January 20.

Austra Gothic electronic hometown heroes headline the Mod Club in celebration of album Future Politics. Doors 8 pm. $24.50. January 20. See listing.

Mystical Landscapes The AGO's show of works by iconic artists including Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe runs to February 12. $16.50-$20. See listing.

When We Were Fab Curious Minds lecture series The Beatles And Their World at Hoc Docs Cinema includes this talk on the band's early days. 10 am. $20. January 19.

