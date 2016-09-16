Toronto Tipsheet: Kensington Market Jazz Fest, TURF, Naomi Klein and more

× Expand Measha Brueggergosman plays the Kensington Market Jazz Fest this weekend (September 16-18).

Ghost Watch the costumed Swedish Satanic pop-metal act from a soft-seater POV. Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $39.75-$325. ticketfly.com. November 9-10. See listing.

Jazz Cartier The hip-hop (and NOW cover) star ascends to the Sound Academy for a pre-Christmas all-ages show. Doors 8 pm. $30. ticketmaster.ca. December 15. See listing.

Thursday 15

Donna Morrissey The author lectures on her previous works and her new novel, The Fortunate Brother, at Church of the Holy Trinity. 7:30 pm. $25. See listing.

Ms. Lauryn Hill The former Fugee is sure to wow the Massey, er, masses tonight and tomorrow at Massey Hall. 8 pm. $51-$147. See listing.

Friday 16

Kensington Market Jazz Fest Other parts of the city have their own jazz festivals, and now it's Kensington Market's turn. Organized by Molly Johnson, Ori Dagan and Geneviève Marentette, the inaugural event sees 100 artists - Jim Cuddy, Ivana Santilli, Measha Brueggergosman, Robi Botos and Jane Bunnett among them - play 80-plus shows in intimate rooms like Handlebar, Supermarket, the Boat and five others. To Sunday (September 16-18) at various venues. Prices range from PWYC to $25, it's cash only, and there are no advance tickets, so arrive early. See listing.

Toronto Urban Roots Festival Three-day outdoor music fest at Fork York Garrison Common with Death Cab for Cutie, Ween, Whitehorse and many others starts today. $90, three-day pass $195 and up. See listing.

Tideline Ken Gass directs this production of Wajdi Mouawad's play about family and politics. Runs to October 1 at Hart House Theatre. 8 pm. $12-$28. 416-978-8849. See listing.

Saturday 17

Manifesto10 Head to Echo Beach for the buzziest of acts: Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada and Daniel Caesar. Doors 5 pm, all ages. $48-$78. See listing.

Sunday 18

Lawren Harris The AGO's impressive exhibit of works by the Group of Seven member closes today. $16.50-$25. Here's what you have to look forward to. See listing.

Open Streets T.O. The latest instalment of the annual street fest turns Bloor/Danforth from Dufferin to Hampton and Yonge from Bloor to Queen into paved parks. Free. 10 am-2 pm. See listing.

Monday 19

Naomi Klein The author and activist talks with John Ralston Saul in the Lafontaine-Baldwin lecture. Koerner Hall. 7:30 pm. $15-$30. See listing.

Polaris Music Prize Gala Winner of best Canadian album of the year gets announced at the Carlu. Doors 6 pm, $65. See listing.

Tuesday 20

AGO Creative Minds Deepa Mehta and Buffy Sainte-Marie head up a panel moderated by Matt Galloway on the creative community's role in confronting discrimination. A performance by Measha Brueggergosman follows. $19.50-$49.50. 8 pm. Massey Hall. See listing.

Wednesday 21

Blood Orange Danforth Music Hall hosts the musical phenom. Doors 7 pm. $30. See our review of Freetown Sound here. See listing.

Zoe Whittall The local author launches The Best Kind Of People, her Giller long-lister, at Cadillac Lounge. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Next week September 22-28

Maria Bamford The unique stand-up and star of the Netflix series Lady Dynamite plays two shows at JFL42. 7 pm. Queen Elizabeth Theatre. $30, passes from $54.50. September 22 and 23. See listing.

The Magnificent Seven (NNN) Antoine Fuqua's ethnically diverse remake of the classic western - starring Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and Byung-hun Lee - opens on screens September 23.

The Word On The Street The book and magazine blast featuring nearly 100 writers blankets Harbourfront Centre. 11 am-6 pm. FREE . September 25. See listing.

Chance the Rapper Magnificent Coloring World Tour lands at Echo Beach for two nights. 7 pm. $52.50-$78. September 27 and 28. See listing.

