Toronto Tipsheet: Kid Koala, Chinatown New Year Celebration, Black History Month Kick-Off and more

Little Simz The UK rapper wowed the Mod Club two years ago. Don't sleep on this one. Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm. $17.50. March 9. See listing.

Charlotte Day Wilson Suddenly hot Toronto soul singer adds a second date for Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm. $20. April 19 and 20. See listing.

Friday 27

Lawrence Hill The author talks about his work in a benefit for Romero House for refugee at Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Secondary. 7:30 pm. FREE . More info.

Saturday 28

Toronto Chinatown New Year Celebration Dragon City Mall hosts a two-day celebration to bring in the Year of the Rooster. Noon-5 pm, to January 29. FREE . See listing. As a primer to the festival's festivities don't miss our story on Toronto's changing Chinatown.

Winterlicious Toronto's culinary celebration kicks off today. Here's our 20 last-minute restaurant picks for Winterlicious 2017. Until February 9.

Sunday 29

Handsome Ned Devin Cuddy, Sam Ferrara and others mark the 30th anniversary of the local music legend's passing with a show and a recently unearthed live recording. Horseshoe. Doors 8 pm. $10. See listing.

Black History Month Kick-Off Ontario Black History Society's annual fete features brunch, silent auction and entertainment. Noon-4 pm. $75-$110. Metro Convention Centre. See listing.

Monday 30

Mogwai Long-running Scottish post-rock band hits the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 8 pm. $25-$35. See listing.

Tuesday 31

Power To The People Exhibitions of photography and video at the Ryerson Image Centre look at oppression and Black protest. FREE . To April 9. See listing.

John The Company Theatre's new production of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker's recent play opens at the Berkeley Street Theatre. 7:30 pm. $20-$47. See listing.

Wednesday 1

Fauré's Requiem The Toronto Symphony performs the masterpiece, with soloists Russell Braun and Karina Gauvin. Roy Thomson Hall. Also February 2. 8 pm. From $39.75. See listing.

Next week February 2-8

Congo: The Next Coltan War Lecture in French and screening of 2010 documentary Blood In The Mobile at Alliance Française. 6:30 pm. FREE . February 2. See listing.

Kuumba Black History Month celebrations with Afro-fusion-reggae band D'bi & the 333 (9 pm February 3), Woke hip-hop/soul showcase (8 pm February 10), Denham Jolly book launch (7 pm February 11) and more. FREE . Harbourfront Centre. February 3-4, 10-11. See listing.

Before The 6ix: And Now The Legacy Begins Discussion of Toronto classic rap albums and history, with Joh Bronski, K-Cut, DJ Agile and moderator Del Cowie. Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . February 6. See listing.

Heather O'Neill The Giller-shortlisted author talks about her new novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . February 8. See listing.

