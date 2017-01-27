Toronto Tipsheet: Kid Koala, Chinatown New Year Celebration, Black History Month Kick-Off and more

Book now These shows will sell out fast
Little Simz The UK rapper wowed the Mod Club two years ago. Don't sleep on this one. Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm. $17.50. March 9. See listing.
Charlotte Day Wilson Suddenly hot Toronto soul singer adds a second date for Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm. $20. April 19 and 20. See listing.
Friday 27
Lawrence Hill The author talks about his work in a benefit for Romero House for refugee at Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Secondary. 7:30 pm. FREE. More info.
Saturday 28
Toronto Chinatown New Year Celebration Dragon City Mall hosts a two-day celebration to bring in the Year of the Rooster. Noon-5 pm, to January 29. FREE. See listing. As a primer to the festival's festivities don't miss our story on Toronto's changing Chinatown.
Winterlicious Toronto's culinary celebration kicks off today. Here's our 20 last-minute restaurant picks for Winterlicious 2017. Until February 9.
Sunday 29
Handsome Ned Devin Cuddy, Sam Ferrara and others mark the 30th anniversary of the local music legend's passing with a show and a recently unearthed live recording. Horseshoe. Doors 8 pm. $10. See listing.
Black History Month Kick-Off Ontario Black History Society's annual fete features brunch, silent auction and entertainment. Noon-4 pm. $75-$110. Metro Convention Centre. See listing.
Monday 30
Mogwai Long-running Scottish post-rock band hits the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 8 pm. $25-$35. See listing.
Tuesday 31
Power To The People Exhibitions of photography and video at the Ryerson Image Centre look at oppression and Black protest. FREE. To April 9. See listing.
John The Company Theatre's new production of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker's recent play opens at the Berkeley Street Theatre. 7:30 pm. $20-$47. See listing.
Wednesday 1
Fauré's Requiem The Toronto Symphony performs the masterpiece, with soloists Russell Braun and Karina Gauvin. Roy Thomson Hall. Also February 2. 8 pm. From $39.75. See listing.
Next week February 2-8
Congo: The Next Coltan War Lecture in French and screening of 2010 documentary Blood In The Mobile at Alliance Française. 6:30 pm. FREE. February 2. See listing.
Kuumba Black History Month celebrations with Afro-fusion-reggae band D'bi & the 333 (9 pm February 3), Woke hip-hop/soul showcase (8 pm February 10), Denham Jolly book launch (7 pm February 11) and more. FREE. Harbourfront Centre. February 3-4, 10-11. See listing.
Before The 6ix: And Now The Legacy Begins Discussion of Toronto classic rap albums and history, with Joh Bronski, K-Cut, DJ Agile and moderator Del Cowie. Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE. February 6. See listing.
Heather O'Neill The Giller-shortlisted author talks about her new novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE. February 8. See listing.
