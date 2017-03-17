Toronto Tipsheet: Love, Sex & Brahms, Unite To Stop Hate, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and more

× Expand Sarah Jane Scouten

Folk Fights Back For Immigrants & Refugees

Tuesday (March 21) at the Tranzac This benefit for transitional housing and settlement services org Romero House includes sets by local folkies Sarah Jane Scouten, Foggy Hogtown Boys, Abigail Lapell, Quique Escamilla, Jaron Freeman-Fox, Kristine Schmitt and others. 6 pm. $15. benplotnick.com.

BOOK NOW These shows will sell out fast

Ed Sheeran There’s no escaping the chart-owning pop star, who comes to the Air Canada Centre this summer. 7:30 pm. $46.50-$116.25. ticketmaster.ca. July 7.

Fleet Foxes The harmony-drenched Seattle folkies make a comeback. Massey Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$59.50. masseyhall.com. August 4 and 5.

THIS WEEK March 16-22

Friday 17

Martian Awareness Ball Mary Margaret and Marcus O’Hara throw another cosmic party with all-star performers. The Garrison. 9 pm. $15 at the door. garrisontoronto.com.

Saturday 18

The Irish Experience In Toronto From Riots To Respectability, a walking tour from St. Paul’s Basilica to Mackenzie House, tells the story of Irish immigrants in the 1840s and 50s. 10 am. $10. 416-392-6915.

Sunday 19

Love, Sex & Brahms Coleman Lemieux & Compagnie presents the last of four dance shows set to Brahms’s beautiful solo piano pieces. Betty Oliphant Theatre. 4 pm. $20-$25. colemanlemieux.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Get your Irish on starting at Bloor and St. George at noon and ending at Nathan Phillips Square. Free. stpatrickstoronto.com.

Monday 20

Mohsin Hamid The author discusses Exit West, his novel about the refugee experience, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. Free. Bram & Bluma Appel Salon. Pre-register at tpl.ca.

Tuesday 21

Unite To Stop Hate The Urban Alliance on Race Relations’ AGM and public forum in City Hall’s council chamber features panelists and performers. 6 pm. Free. urbanalliance.ca.

Wednesday 22

Dawoud Bey The photographer talks about his politically charged portraits of Birmingham, Alabama, residents on exhibit at Ryerson Image Centre. Rogers Communications Centre. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca.

Bathhouse raids revisited This storytelling performance is based on interviews with men arrested in 1981’s Operation Soap. Glad Day Bookshop. 7 pm. Free. fb.com/1981BathhouseRaids.

NEXT WEEK March 23-29

Vince Staples The rapper’s Life Aquatic tour comes to the Phoenix. 8 pm, all ages. $26. ticketweb.ca. March 24.

Lambchop The beloved Nashville alt-country band led by Kurt Wagner plays the Great Hall. Doors 7:30 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. March 27.

Battle Of The Bards Twenty poets, emerging and established, compete for a reading slot at the 2017 International Festival of Authors in this popular event at Harbourfront’s Brigantine Room. $10, supporters/students free. 7:30 pm. ifoa.org. March 29.

Get more Toronto event listings here.