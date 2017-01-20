Toronto Tipsheet: Lunar New Year, Austra, Women's March, Piano Fest and more

× Expand EPA/JUSTIN LANE USA NEW YORK TRUMP TOWER A group of high school students gather for a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower, where Trump lives and has an office, in New York, New York, USA, on 15 November 2016.

Wavelength Festival The new-music concert series celebrates year 17 with Phèdre, TOPS, Julie & the Wrong Guys and much more. Various venues and prices, festival pass $26. February 17-19. See listing.

Laura Marling The award-winning English folkie takes over the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $25.50-$35.50. May 10. See listing.

Thursday 19

When We Were Fab Curious Minds lecture series The Beatles And Their World at Hoc Docs Cinema includes this talk on the band's early days. 10 am. $20. See listing.

Friday 20

Austra Gothic electronic hometown heroes headline the Mod Club in celebration of album Future Politics. Doors 8 pm. $24.50. See listing.

Saturday 21

Alcest The French black-metal-turned-shoegaze band brings new album Kodama to Lee's Palace. 8:30 pm. $25.50. See listing.

Women's March on Washington - Toronto Say no to hate, intolerance and Donald Trump. Find out why you should go to Toronto's Women's March on Washington here. Noon-2 pm. Queen's Park. See listing.

A-Trak The Montreal DJ/producer brings his new box set called In The Loop: A Decade Of ­Remixes to Rebel. Ahead of his T.O. show we had him pick his top three remixes here. Doors 7 pm. See listing.

Own Your Cervix Toronto artist Vanessa Dion Fletcher's first solo show explores the cervix and menstruation, featuring a series of stunning works and a guided cervical self-exam. Don't miss our preview here. At Tangled Art + Disability. On until Mar 31. See listing.

Sunday 22

Small Wonders The AGO's show of beautiful Gothic boxwood miniature carvings closes today. $11-$19.50. See listing.

Monday 23

Piano Fest David Crosby collaborator Michelle Willis, Patricia O'Callaghan and others take part. Burdock. 8:30 pm. $10-$20. To January 29. See listing.

Tuesday 24

The Audience Peter Morgan's play about the meetings between Queen Elizabeth II and various British prime ministers continues at the Royal Alex. 8 pm. To February 26. $35-$119. 416-872-1212. See listing.

Wednesday 25

Year Of The Fire Rooster The Chinese Lunar New Year is on the horizon, and U-Feast wants to celebrate with another of its patented one-off events. Head to Kanpai, 252 Carlton, for a meal of pork belly, soup with goji, mushroom and daikon, shrimp/zucchini salad, Taiwanese 3-Cup Chicken and more. Gong hey fat choy! Kanpai Snack Bar. 7 pm. $45 per person includes drinks and gratuity. See listing.

Kama reading Series Conversation with Bob Rae, Robert Wright and Alexandre Trudeau at the Gardiner Museum benefits World Literacy Canada. 6 pm. $65. Pre-register worldlit.ca. See listing.

Métis Mutt Sheldon Elter's solo show about his journey out of a self-destructive cycle previews at the Aki Studio before a January 26 opening. 8 pm. Pwyc-$25. To February 5. 416-531-1402. See listing.

Next week January 26 - February 1

Isaac Julien Consistently crossing aesthetic borders, Julien's Other Destinies, exploring globalization, displacement and more, runs at the ROM from January 21. $15.50-$17. 416-586-8000. To April 23. See listing.

Celebrate Lunar New Year Hart House hosts an Asian cultural celebration marking the start of the Year of the Rooster. $25. 7-9 pm. January 26.

Kid Koala's Satellite Concert The audience sits at turntables and helps create the innovative electronic musician's "ambient vinyl orchestra." Rivoli. Doors 9:30 pm. $35. January 26-28. See listing.

John The Company Theatre's production of Pulitzer-winner Annie Baker's play about mortality opens at the Berkeley Street Theatre. 7:30 pm. $25-$47. 416-368-3110. January 31. See listing.