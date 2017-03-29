Toronto Tipsheet: Our Town, One Of a Kind Show, Sleaford Mods and more

× Expand Allyson McMackon directs movement-based troupe Theatre Rusticle in Our Town, now running at Buddies in Bad Times.

Deafheaven Blackgazers play a much smaller venue than usual, so expect this to sell out fast. Garrison. Doors 8 pm. $23.50. May 19. See listing.

Rheostatics Beloved Etobicoke art rockers play four shows at the Horseshoe. Doors 8:30 and 9 pm. $30. May 24-27. See listing.

Thursday 30

One Of A Kind Spring Show And Sale Marketplace of unique makers takes over the Enercare Centre until April 2. $13-$15. See our preview of the best makers!

Chiasmata Toronto Dance Theatre's remount of Christopher House's dance opens at the Winchester Street Theatre. 8 pm. $20-$25. To April 8. See listing.

Friday 31

Operators Dan Boeckner and co. continue touring 2016's Blue Wave. Horseshoe. Doors 9 pm. $15. See listing.

Saturday 1

Sleaford Mods UK experimental rap duo piss off at the Opera House, upsized from Lee's Palace. 8 pm. $23.50. See feature. See this week's preview.

Sunday 2

The Zombies Danforth Music Hall hosts the English band behind classics like Time Of The Season and She's Not There. 7 pm. $48-$60. See listing.

Monday 3

John Mayer The glossy crooner and guitar-slinger takes over the Air Canada Centre. 7:30 pm. $39.50-$125. See listing.

Tuesday 4

Butcher Nicolas Billon's terrific thriller about a mysterious uniformed man dropped off at a police station continues its remount at the Panasonic. 8 pm. To April 9. $39-$92. 416-872-1212. See listing.

Wednesday 5

Ivan Coyote The queer author launches their new novel, Tomboy Survival Guide, via an onstage conversation with Rachel Giese at Harbourfront's Brigantine Room. 7:30 pm. $10, students free. See listing.

Toronto remembers WWI Exhibition of artifacts and screening of Toronto's Great War Attic at Alliance Française. 7:30 pm. FREE . alliance-francaise.ca.

Next week April 6-12

Joel and Bill Plaskett The son/father duo pair up for a tour after the release of their collaborative album, Solidarity. Massey Hall. 8 pm. $18.94-$39.50. April 8. See listing.

Power To The People The Ryerson Images Centre's excellent Black history exhibits, including Attica, and Dawoud Bey's commemoration of victims of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, close. FREE . 416-979-5164. April 9. See listing.

Mark Kingwell The author and philosopher launches his new book about baseball, Fail Better, at the Paddock, just as the season begins. 7 pm. FREE . April 12. See listing.

