Toronto Tipsheet: PJ Harvey, Brewer's Backyard, Spoon River, CMW and more

Aretha Franklin The Queen of Soul comes to the Sony Centre for the Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $55-$175. July 1. See listing.

Neurosis, Converge American hardcore punk titans unite for what's sure to be a devastating double bill at the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 6 pm. $40-$50. August 2. See listing.

Thursday 13

PJ Harvey Few things are better than hearing PJ Harvey in a pristine-sounding, elegant soft-seater like Massey Hall. The dynamic English rocker brings her Hope Six Demolition Project from last year to that hallowed hall. Our album of the week upon its release, her ninth effort teems with bleak observations from her travels to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington, DC, set against jaunty riffs and her unshakeably poised vocals. This rare appearance is one of just three Canadian dates, so it's no surprise that tickets sold out in minutes. But if you missed out, don't panic - we'll have a review the day after. Massey Hall. 7:30 pm. $49.50-$79.50. Sold out. See listing.

Emergence DIY art spaces and food stalls support GreenThumbs educational school gardens. Regent Park Community Food Centre. 6:30 pm. $10-$55. See listing.

Friday 14

Blackout 7: King Of The Dot Title Match A rap battle features Rone, I.C.E., Aye Verb and others. Capitol Event Theatre. 7 pm. $30-$175. And April 15. See listing.

Brewer's Backyard Seven Ontario brewers show off their beers at Evergreen Brick Works. Plus, local food. 11 am-5 pm. FREE . See listing.

Saturday 15

Jon McKiel, HEX, Cousins Solid triple bill featuring two of Halifax's best rock bands and Girls Rock Camp alumni. Monarch Tavern. 9:30 pm. $7.50-$10. See listing.

Sunday 16

887 Robert Lepage's stunning autobiographical show about memory closes at the Bluma Appel. 1 pm. $35-$114. 416-368-3110. See listing.

Monday 17

Spoon River Soulpepper's Dora Award-winning adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters's poems continues at the Young Centre. 7:30 pm. To April 21. $32-$96. 416-866-8666. See listing.

Tuesday 18

Canadian Music Week The annual music, film and comedy festival and industry conference kicks off with Xavier Omar at the Velvet Underground, and more. Various venues, times, prices. See listing.

Wednesday 19

Barbara Gowdy The author talks about the themes of her new novel, Little Sister, at the Reference Library. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden Of Earthly Delights Marie Chouinard's acclaimed dance piece plays Canadian Stage's Bluma Appel. 8 pm. To April 23.$39-$114. 416-368-3110. See listing.

Next week April 20-26

420 Smokeout Annual marijuana culture celebration takes over Yonge-Dundas Square. FREE . Noon-7 pm. April 20. See listing.

Georgia O'Keeffe The much-anticipated exhibit of over 80 works by the American artist opens at the AGO. $16.50-$25. April 22. See listing.

Explosions in the Sky You can count on emotional and, er, explosive shows from the mostly instrumental Texas post-rockers whose music is all over Friday Night Lights. Rebel. Doors 7 pm. $35.50. April 23. See listing.

