Toronto Tipsheet: Run the Jewels, Wavelength Music Festival, Port lands heritage walk and more

Killer Mike (left) and El-P of Run the Jewels play Danforth Music Hall, Sunday (February 19).

Princess Nokia The NYC alt-hip-hop/R&B star plays her biggest show in Toronto yet, at the Velvet Underground. Doors 9 pm. $21. June 9. See listing.

Metallica The thrash-metal power balladeers take over Rogers Centre. 6 pm. $55.50-$183. On sale February 17. July 16. See listing.

Thursday 16

Rhubarb The first week of Buddies in Bad Times' new works festival continues with shows all over the venue. 8 pm, mats Sunday 2 :30 pm. To February 26. Passes $20, rush ticket pwyc. 416-975-8555. See listing.

Rose Cousins The East Coast musician goes bluesy on her new album, which you can hear at the Great Hall. 8 pm. $25. See listing.

Friday 17

Wavelength Music Festival Three-day indie fest with TOPS, DIANA, Julie & the Wrong Guys, Phèdre, Fake Palms, Han Han and more kicks off today. $7-$10, fest pass $26. The Garrison and others. See listing.

Saturday 18

Japandroids It'll be sweaty fun at the Danforth Music Hall when the reunited rockers take the stage. 7 pm. $22.50-$25. And February 17. See listing.

Sunday 19

Run the Jewels In an interview with NOW last year, El-P (right) described the next Run the Jewels album as "some burn-the-city-down shit." He and Killer Mike certainly delivered on that promise. The hip-hop duo's latest, Run The Jewels 3 (NNNN), is as fierce and furious as ever, mixing witty wordplay and low-brow humour with social justice themes that have become even more pointed in the wake of Mike's very visible support for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primaries. Take-no-prisoners rap duo hit the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $46. See listing.

Monday 20

Port lands heritage walk Bike or walk World War I sites in the port lands from Queen and Logan to the Distillery District. FREE . 1:30 pm. Meet at 891 Queen East. 416-593-2656.

Tuesday 21

SplitScreen Peggy Baker and four other dancers perform in this mixed program of Baker's new and classic works. Theatre Centre. To February 26. 8 pm. $22-$30. See listing.

Wednesday 22

Art of anti-racist protest Four Black History Month shows focusing on photography and video of resistance are on view at Ryerson Image Centre, to April 9. FREE . ryerson.ca/ric.

Parkdale tenants organize Tenants at 87 Jameson meet at Parkdale Library to discuss organizing rent strikes at other MetCap-owned buildings in the city. 6:30 pm. parkdaleorganize@gmail.com

Next week February 23 - March 1

Bonnie Burstow The author launches her latest book, Psychiatry Interrogated, with speakers, a Q&A and refreshments. 5:30pm. FREE . OISE, 12th floor. February 24. See listing.

Danny Michel An evening of stories, science and song with musician Michel, who visited the Arctic on the Russian icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov, with Chris Hadfield and a former icebreaker captain. Harbourfront Centre Theatre. 8 pm. $59.50. February 24. See listing.

Songbook: Brent Carver The Tony Award-winning performer sings songs by Lennon & McCartney, Kander & Ebb, Jacques Brel and others with the Art of Time Ensemble at Koerner Hall. 8 pm. From $40. 416-408-0208. February 24. See listing.

Talib Kweli The Brooklyn hip-hop star plays a rescheduled date (from February 3) at the Phoenix. 8 pm. $29.50-$39.50. February 24. See listing.

