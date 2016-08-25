Toronto Tipsheet: Sasheer Zamata, Kanye West, Cityfest and more

× Expand SNL's Sasheer Zamata

Roseanne Barr The iconic stand-up brings her groundbreaking act to JFL42. September 23. 7 pm. Sony Centre. See listing.

USS The Parkdale alt-dance duo behind radio hit Work Shoes are doing six shows in six venues in November: at the Cameron House, Adelaide Hall, the Mod Club, the Rivoli, the Danforth Music Hall and a secret location. All are sold out except the secret one on November 16. Doors 7 pm. $25. More info.

Thursday 25

Robert Sawyer The sci-fi author talks about his new novel, Quantum Night, alongside Sylvain Neuvel (Sleeping Giants) as part of IFOA at the CNE’s Enercare Centre. 6 pm. FREE with CNE admission. See listing.

Arctic Home Oscar-winning actor Emma Thompson tells the stories of defenders of the Arctic in a benefit for Greenpeace Canada. $25. 5-9 pm. Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie. See listing.

Friday 26

Matthew Santoro Canuck YouTube star and listmeister signs his new book, Mind = Blown: Amazing Facts About This Weird, Hilarious, Insane World, at Indigo Eaton Centre. 7 pm. FREE . See listing.

Sasheer Zamata The SNL cast member does stand-up tonight and tomorrow at Comedy Bar. 8 and 10 pm tonight. $25. See listing.

Saturday 27

Weaves The Toronto sludge-pop act finally – finally – throws a record--release party in town. Horseshoe. Doors 8:30 pm. $10-$12. See listing. [Don't miss: On the set of Weaves' new music video]

Cityfest Canoe Landing Park plays host to a smorgasbord of artists, vendors, food trucks and fun activities. Noon to 9 pm. FREE . See listing.

Sunday 28

Pedestrian Sunday in Kensington Monthly celebration of car-free living is marked with music and street theatre. Noon-7 pm. FREE . Augusta south of College.

Monday 29

Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts I, II, III) ( NNNN ) Don’t miss Soulpepper’s strong production of the first three parts of Suzan-Lori Parks’s epic cycle, which closes September 1. 7:30 pm. $32-$96. 416-866-8666. See listing.

Tuesday 30

Kanye West Yeezy hits the Air Canada Centre for the first of two nights as part of his Saint Pablo tour. Thanks to the opening of Kanye's Pablo Pop-Up last week, outfits for the night should be a no-brainer. 7 pm. $29.50-$199. See listing.

Wednesday 31

Death Of A Salesman Arthur Miller’s classic gets a Yiddish-language production as part of the Ashkenaz Festival. With surtitles. To September 10. Toronto Centre for the Arts. 8 pm. $18-$36. See listing.

Next week September 1-7

Fan Expo Canada Fans get to feed their obsessions at the convention of pop-culture stars and creators, including Stan Lee, George Takei and more, at the Metro Convention Centre. All-day passes $25-$60, autographs and photo ops not included. Hours vary. More info on page 38. September 1-4. Don't miss our preview here.

The Glass Menagerie Philip McKee directs an intimate production of Tennessee Williams’s classic play, continuing at the Theatre Centre Incubator. 8 pm and some 2 pm. $25-$30. To September 11. See listing.

