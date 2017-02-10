Toronto Tipsheet: Toronto Poetry Slam Finals, How Black Mothers Say I Love You, The Lego Batman Movie and more

× Expand photo by Cylla von Tiedemann Soulpepper, Kim's Convenience

kim’s convenience

From February 9, Young Centre for the Performing Arts If you missed one of the earlier productions of Ins Choi’s heartwarming play about a Korean-Canadian family running a variety store in Regent Park, you have no excuse now. Even though it’s now a critically acclaimed CBC sitcom, there’s nothing like the original. Catch it and original stars Paul Sun-Hyung-Lee and Jean Yoon before the show visits Manhattan in the summer. Playwright Choi revisits the role he created, Jung, on February 23 to 25. $32-$89. 8 pm and some mats. To March 4. 416-866-8666. See listing.

Book now These shows will sell out fast

Blondie & Garbage Blondie make a rare Toronto appearance at the Sony Centre. Doors 7 pm. $44.50-$122. On sale February 17. July 26. See listing.

Lady Gaga Obligatory post-Super Bowl Halftime tour includes an Air Canada Centre date. 7:30 pm. $45-$275. September 6. See listing.

This week February 9-15

Thursday 9

How Black Mothers Say I Love You (NNN) Trey Anthony’s drama looks at Caribbean mothers who leave their children behind to work in Canada. Factory Theatre. 8 pm. To March 5. $25-$55. 416-504-9971. See listings.

Friday 10

The Lego Batman Movie (NNNN) The superhero movie featuring LEGO figures and the voices of Jenny Slate, Ralph Fiennes and others opens today. See Showtimes.

Saturday 11

Toronto Poetry Slam Finals Eight poets vie for the chance to go to the Slam finals in Denver, with a special appearance by Rudy Francisco. Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema. 8 pm. $30. See listing.

Black History Month at Mackenzie House Learn about Black history and print a souvenir copy of The Provincial Freeman in the 1850s print shop. Noon-5 pm on weekends throughout February. $3-$7. 416-392-6915. See listing.

Sunday 12

Mystical Landscapes Show of spiritually inspired works by Monet, Van Gogh and others closes today at the AGO. $16.50-$25. See listing.

Monday 13

Rethinking King Street Public meeting explores new ideas for King between Dufferin and River. 6:30-9 pm. FREE . Room 308/309 at Metro Hall. See listing.

Tuesday 14

Date Night Comedy Ryan Belleville, Flo & Joan and others take part in this special Valentine’s Day night of laughs. 8 pm. $12. Comedy Bar. See listing.

Wednesday 15

Breaking Through: Making Art and Performing While Black Fundraiser and community building event put together in collaboration with Girl’s Art League (GAL) will host an evening of panel discussions, performances and dancing. The first half of the evening will be a discussion among Black artists about breaking into the music scene as Black in Toronto or some of the challenges faced by Black women and genderqueer or gender non-binary artists in sustaining a music/arts career in Toronto. The second part of the evening will be a dance party. The Fountain Bar. $10. More info. See listing.

My Night With Reg Studio 180’s production of Kevin Elyot’s Olivier Award-winning comedy about a circle of gay Londoners in the mid-1980s opens at the Panasonic, to February 26. 8 pm. $39-$92. See listing.

Emma Donoghue Writers’ Trust Prize winner (Room)talks about her latest novel, The Wonder, at the Women’s Art Association. 1:30 pm. $25 sugg donation. Pre-register. See listing.

Next week February 16-22

The Bodyguard Soul sensation Beverley Knight stars in the Mirvish production of the musical based on the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner thriller. Ed Mirvish Theatre. $38-$139. 8 pm, some 2 pm mats. 416-872-1212. February 16 to April 9. See listing.

Art of anti-racist protest Four Black History Month shows focusing on photography and video of resistance are on view at Ryerson Image Centre. FREE. ryerson.ca/ric. To April 9. Don't miss our preview here.

Wavelength Music Festival TOPS, DIANA, Julie & the Wrong Guys, Phèdre, Fake Palms play 17th annual indie music fest. $7-$10, all-access pass $26. The Garrison. February 17 to 19. See listing.

Run the Jewels Take-no-prisoners rap duo hit the Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $46. February 19. See listing.