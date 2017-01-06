Toronto Tipsheet: Infinity, Trixx, Long Winter and more

× Expand Photographed by Patrick Estebar for the artist Filipino rapper Han Han plays Long Winter at Gladstone Hotel

The Gaslamp Killer The L.A.-based alternative hip-hop producer/DJ hits the Velvet Underground. Doors 11 pm. $15. February 19. See listing.

Chicago, the Doobie Brothers Sing your heart out with these classic rock acts at the Molson Amphitheatre. Doors 6:30 pm. $25-$125. July 19. See listing.

Thursday 5

INFINITY Don't think there's a clear link between mind and heart? Check out the revival of Hannah Moscovitch's Infinity, the excellent Tarragon/Volcano co-pro in which a family (a musician, a mathematician and a theoretical physicist) deal with love, time, melody and sex. The production made NOW's top 10 theatre productions in 2015 and won that year's Dora Award for best new play. Amy Rutherford and Paul Braunstein return to the cast, with newcomer Vivien Endicott-Douglas as their daughter. Through January 29. Tarragon Theatre. $29-$60. See listing.

Trixx The terrific stand-up headlines at Absolute Comedy tonight through January 8. 8:30 pm. $10-$17. 416-486-7700, See listing.

Friday 6

Long Winter Filipino rapper Han Han, electronic producer Nautiluss, soul singer M.I. Blue and others perform as part of the all-ages indie music series. Gladstone Hotel. 7 pm. Pwyc, adv $10. See listing.

Class Of 2017 Partner, the Seams, Lonely Parade and Veins play rock promoter Dan Burke's annual buzz band series at the Silver Dollar. 8:30 pm. $10. See listing.

Saturday 7

DJ Skate Night DJs A Digital Needle and Cyclist from the Piston's Beam Me Up party spin disco for ice skaters at Harbourfront Centre. 8 pm. FREE . See listing.

Sunday 8

Come From Away (NNNN) David Hein and Irene Sankoff's musical about Newfoundlanders helping out passengers whose planes were diverted to Gander on 9/11 closes at the Royal Alex before moving to Broadway. 2 pm. $65-$159. 416-872-1212. See showtimes.

Monday 9

ALTdot Comedy Lounge Mark Little, Michelle Shaughnessy, Sandra Battaglini and others perform at the weekly night of alternative comedy at the Rivoli. 9 pm. $8-$10. See showtimes.

Tuesday 10

Grave Of The Fireflies Isao Takahata's poignant anime masterpiece about two Japanese children trying to survive the final days of WWII screens at TIFF Bell Lightbox. 6:30 pm. $11.50-$14. See showtimes.

Wednesday 11

Toronto: Tributes + Tributaries, 1971-1989 Check out the AGO's fine exhibit of the city's exciting experimental scene on the weekly free night (6-9 pm). See listing.

Next week January 12-18

Canada's Top Ten Festival TIFF Cinematheque's annual roundup of the best Canadian features and shorts - along with related interviews and panels - kicks off January 13 with a screening of Zacharias Kunuk's Maliglutit (Searchers). 8 pm. $11.50-$14. More info.

Lee Ranaldo & Steve Gunn Ex-Sonic Youth guitarist and Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter play the Great Hall. Doors 8 pm. $18.50. January 14. See listing.

Batsheva Dance Company: Decadance 2017 The acclaimed Israeli troupe performs one night only at the Sony Centre. $55-$145. 8 pm. January 14. See listing.

Kings of Leon and Deerhunter The Odd Couple tour? Stylistically different Southern rock bands hit the Air Canada Centre. Doors 6:30 pm. $49.50-$69.50. January 16. See listing.

