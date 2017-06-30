Touring what remains of the Palace Arms one last time: photo essay

The 19th century rooming house at King and Strachan is nearing its final days to make way for a condo

by

The curious pink building at the corner of King and Strachan is about to be turned into a condo. Since the 19th century, it’s been known as The Palace Arms, and for years it has served primarily as a 91-unit rooming house for poor men. Nearing its final days, I had the unique opportunity to explore it. I had no expectations, wanting only to better understand the historical (and often unfairly maligned) building as it is today.

Check out more photo galleries here.

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print