Truth and Reconciliation Commission put to the test in public forum: the Big 3

1. FIREFLY LIGHTS UP THE 519

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit and give it an LGBTQ twist when the Firefly Pub: There’s A Fire In Our Hearts Tonight event benefits the 519 Church Street Community Centre. DJs Roxanne Hector and Ticky Ty and Irish band Ugly Horse get you onto the dance floor Friday (March 17). 519 Church. $20-$25. 4-11 pm. goo.gl/h9v1ME.

2. TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION PUT TO THE TEST

Senator Murray Sinclair, former Assembly of First Nations chief Phil Fontaine and former Native Women’s Association of Canada president Dawn Harvard assess the Trudeau government’s response to the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in a forum at the CBC Broadcasting Centre Monday (March 20). 250 Front West. $20, students $10. Pre-register mosaicinstitute.ca/trc.

3. UNITE TO STOP HATE

The Urban Alliance on Race Relations holds its annual general meeting and a forum with panelists and performers in the Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday (March 21) in recognition of the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Free. 6-9 pm. 100 Queen West. yumei@urbanalliance.ca.