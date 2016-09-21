Watch these twins punk a Toronto tattoo artist

After Toronto twins Niko and Marko Martinovic formed their band Seasons, they decided to get tattoos as a way to show their commitment to the band.

"During meetings and whatnot they always have these crazy ideas," says their manager Marko Madzarevic. "They wanted to get the four seasons tattooed on their arms, and they figured, why not make a video while they're at it?"

But they took it even further, and decided to use their twin status to prank their tattoo artist at Forever Young Ink. Instead of going together, one twin gets the first half of his tattoo. Midway through, he and his brother switch places: confusing the hell out of the artist and management as to how his fresh ink could have disappeared so quickly.

