"The crime rate is high," reads the poster for Andy King's comedy/action film Filth City. "So is the mayor."

Sound familiar?

That's because the new movie, premiering at Canadian Film Fest this year, is inspired by former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's crack scandal.

×

Because the Canadian Film Fest screening is already sold out, we're screening it again for free at the Royal on April 3.

Find the Facebook event here and get your ticket here:

×

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto