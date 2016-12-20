You can now actually buy this hilarious TTC-themed merch

On Friday, December 16, Reddit was going bananas for notinservice.ca, an online shop filled with designs that poke fun at the TTC's bewildering merch shop, revitalized just recently.

"We started the site after seeing all the ads on the subway and wondering who would actually buy this stuff," says Marty, one of the two creators of the site who preferred not to use his last name in an interview with us. "In our experience, people aren't really proud of our transit service – it's more something we commiserate over.

"We thought it would be funny to make a parody showing the TTC that commuters deal with on their everyday rides into work. Hopefully it's lighthearted enough that everyone can appreciate the joke. And maybe it'll spark some discussion about the kind of public transit system Toronto deserves."

Originally they were just designs for a fake store, but good news, people! You can now actually buy the merch ("Open just in time to be late for the holidays," the top of the site reads). Check it out here.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat