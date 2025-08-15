TIFF reinstates documentary about Oct. 7 attacks in Israel after public outcry over its removal from lineup

After much controversy, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has reversed its decision to pull a documentary focused on the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel from the upcoming festival.

News that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue would be screened at the festival came in a joint statement from TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and the film’s producer, Canadian Barry Avrich, last night.

“We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal and programming concerns,” the statement, released Thursday evening, reads, adding that they believe it will contribute to the vital conversations the film is meant to inspire.

“In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose, and for that, we are sorry.”

Earlier this week, the festival said the movie was axed from its upcoming lineup as it did not meet TIFF’s screening requirements. But the removal garnered public backlash, including criticism from Toronto City Councillors James Pasternak and Brad Bradford, who released a joint statement calling for TIFF to show the film at the 2025 festival.

“TIFF should not be banning or censoring films and should respect the freedoms of the arts community,” Pasternak said.

“TIFF appears to have yielded to political pressure and the fear of protests,” Bradford added. “Intimidation must not dictate which stories can be told. Silencing survivors and granting a listed terrorist organization any semblance of legal legitimacy is not neutrality – it is a moral failure.”

The duo also said that if the film was not reinstated, it could lead to an investigation by city council into TIFF’s decision-making process.

On Wednesday, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey released a statement calling claims that the film had been pulled for censorship reasons “unequivocally false,” saying that the festival was working with the filmmaker to explore all possible options.

Please see the following statement from TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey regarding The Road Between Us. pic.twitter.com/Qg9D7p3KEZ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 13, 2025

Following news that the film will be shown, Bradford took to social media to say he was relieved to learn of the decision.

“This is the right call. But this never should have happened – and it shouldn’t have taken a public outcry to reverse this mistake,” Bradford said on X.

“TIFF owes Barry Avrich a public apology, and needs to do some serious self-examination.”



Following the announcement, Pasternak also took to X to share that he was satisfied TIFF had made the right decision by reversing the cancellation.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Toronto-based non-profit dedicated to Holocaust education and programming to combat antisemitism, also released a statement echoing Bradford’s comments.

“The reinstatement of the film was made possible by the many local, national and international voices – Jewish and non-Jewish – who spoke out and stood in solidarity with filmmaker Barry Avrich and with all those impacted by the atrocities and trauma of October 7,” the centre said in a statement. “The truth about Hamas’s horrific massacre must be told, and its tellers should never face intimidation or censorship.”

While we welcome TIFF’s decision to reinstate The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue to its lineup, the removal of the film should never have happened in the first place.



The reinstatement of the film was made possible by the many local, national and international voices –… pic.twitter.com/d2rRL7OxSa — Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (@CanadianFSWC) August 15, 2025

“Much work remains to rebuild trust with the Jewish community and all Canadians, and to restore TIFF’s reputation both here and abroad. TIFF must now demonstrate through its actions that Jewish voices will be respected and protected moving forward and that important truths, however painful, will not be silenced.”

TIFF has not yet released the screening dates for The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue. TIFF returns for its 50th anniversary from Sept. 4-14.