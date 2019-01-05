The year Toronto's history of gun violence marked a new low

× Expand Samuel Engelking Tiffany Ford was among community voices calling for fewer cops and more support programs to battle gun violence.

The deadliest year for homicides in Toronto in recent memory attracted scary headlines about gang-related gun violence.

But while the mainstream focused on the numbers, comparatively little attention was paid to solutions offered by those in communities who've historically been the most affected by gun violence. They have been speaking out about the need for social supports to reduce poverty and social isolation for young people ever since the last spike in senseless shootings in 2005.

That was during the so-called Summer Of The Gun, whose genealogy, community youth workers say, can be traced back to Mike Harris’s Common Sense Revolution and cuts to social assistance and other community supports to poorer communities.

It’s been a predictable merry-go-round ever since.

Supports brought in by the McGuinty government shortly after it came to power in 2003, were undermined by mandatory minimum sentences for gun-related crime introduced by the federal government in 2006 under Stephen Harper, frustrating more recent efforts to rehabilitate youth caught up in street life.

Mayor John Tory talked up a ban on handguns, which made for some good PR for him in the lead up to the fall municipal elections.

But when push came to shove, the mayor opted to spend the $25 million handed the city by the province to fight the violence on more overtime and surveillance equipment for the cops, instead of programs to help youth stay out of trouble in the first place.

As troubling for Black community activists and policing reformers was the mayor's characterization of the rise in gun violence in racial terms. Tory used words like "sewer rats," "thugs" and "gangsters" to describe the perpetrators, thereby stoking stereotypes and suspicion of Black communities, activists say.

Tory's colour-coded comments overshadowed the fact that the 10 deaths caused by alleged van attacker Alek Minassian contributed significantly to the overall rise in 2018's homicide numbers. And the fact that stabbings and domestic violence, not just gang-related gun violence, accounted for about a third of all homicides last year.

Researchers, public health professionals and frontline community workers have been telling us for years what works. Hospital-based intervention programs pioneered in the U.S. have shown us that we can predict with great certainty and intervene to help kids headed in the wrong direction. What's needed is a public health approach to gun violence that takes into account factors like poverty and mental health issues caused by social isolation.

Until that happens, we will continue to pay the price in rising homicide rates.

With files by Neil Price

@nowtoronto