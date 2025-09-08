‘It’s about time!’ Toronto honours Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley  with key to the city

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and activist Sarah Polley with a key to the city over the weekend, honouring her contributions to cinema and unwavering advocacy for Canadian stories and voices.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was awarded the distinctive honour at the annual xoTO House event, which brought together creatives, the city’s screen industry leaders, and insiders to celebrate Toronto’s prominence as a hub for film production and storytelling.

“I’m very moved to receive this honour from the incredible city I have lived in my whole life,” Sarah Polley said in a statement.

Polley, who was born and raised in Toronto, began her cinematic career as a young actor in Road to Avonlea and The Sweet Hereafter. She later emerged as an internationally recognized filmmaker, earning an Academy Award nomination for her 2006 film Away from Her.

In 2023, she won the same award for her film Women Talking, further establishing her as a leading global filmmaker.

Advertisement

The acclaimed cinematographer has since received several honours, including a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Toronto.

She continues to shape global cinema through her ongoing commitment to equity, ethical filmmaking, and “fearless truth-telling,” while supporting bold and honest storytelling rooted in her hometown.

“Sarah Polley’s work has touched audiences around the world while always remaining true to Toronto and Canadian stories,” Chow said in a statement on Saturday.

“Her films challenge us to reflect, to care, and to imagine better futures. Today we celebrate her with the Key to the City, Toronto’s highest honour.”

Polley is the second filmmaker to receive the prestigious honour. Guillermo del Toro received the key to the city in late July, with recognition given to the director’s “long-standing relationship” with Toronto and its film community.

Read More Director Guillermo del Toro gives a shout out to his favourite Toronto businesses

Meanwhile, people online are expressing their excitement about the honour, with many sharing personal memories and celebrating Polley’s success.

Advertisement

“It’s about time!!! Congrats!!” one Redditor said.

“I went to high school with her, had my locker right beside hers and her best friend’s. I am always happy to see her doing so well,” another user commented.

“Worked with her when she was a child on Ramona, amazing memory for her lines,” another user said.

“She was so good in The Studio,” one Reddit user added.