Toronto honours the victims of the Quebec City terrorism attack: in photos

Hundreds of people, including Mayor John Tory and finance minister Bill Morneau, came together at U of T's King's College Circle on January 30 to show solidarity with Canada's Muslim community. On Sunday, six people died in a terrorism attack at Quebec City's Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

The victims were Azzedine Soufiane, 57; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42 and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Vigil for victims of Islamophobic Quebec City mosque shooting, King's College Circle, U of T.

