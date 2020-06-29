Ontario's "ag-gag" law raises protest stakes for animal rights activists

× Expand Zach Ruiter Pig Save activists outside Fearmans in Burlington.

Regan Russell, a 65-year-old Toronto Pig Save activist, died under the wheels of a tractor-trailer hauling pigs at Fearmans Pork Inc. slaughterhouse in Burlington on the morning of Friday, June 19.

Pig Save has informal agreements in place with most of the slaughterhouses it pickets, like in Toronto’s stockyards area, for example, says the group's founder, Anita Krajnc. The group has petitioned and requested the same of Fearmans, but without success, she says.

Pig Save activists typically block trucks for up to two minutes so they can bear witness to animals in their final moments. They document the animals’ conditions and offer words of love and apology for what is about to happen to them. But there have been a number of close calls over the years outside numerous facilities.

Sabrina Desgagne says that sometimes trucks will try “to give us a scare” in a game of chicken in which activists hold their ground and truckers move forward, until one or the other relents.

On June 19, the situation turned deadly. Several activists contacted by NOW who witnessed Russell’s death were either too traumatized to speak or have been advised by lawyers against making public statements. They say police have video of the incident from activists at the scene.

Russell’s partner, Mark Powell, released a statement on June 25, calling Russell’s death “senseless” and “entirely preventable.” The family has retained a personal injury lawyer to investigate the matter.

Powell blamed legislation passed by the Ford government in the days before Russell’s death for raising the stakes on pickets outside slaughterhouses. The Security From Trespass And Protecting Food Safety Act sets up “animal protection zones” around slaughterhouses, and makes it an offence to "interact" with farmed animals in a transport truck, effectively bringing an end to peaceful vigils.

“For years, activists have been attempting to engage these plants, and the ag industry’s complete and utter lack of compassion over the years has led to various incidents, some of which can be viewed freely online,” Powell says. “While she championed many causes, Regan’s last moments were spent standing for what she most deeply believed in, alongside beloved friends supporting animal rights.”

× Expand Jo-Anne McArthur On June 19th, 2020, Canadian animal rights activist Regan Russell was killed by a truck carrying pigs to slaughter at Fearman's Pork, where she peacefully protested with the Animal Save Movement. That weekend, friends and community, including Regan's parents and husband, gathered to collectively mourn, support one another, and celebrate Regan's life.

Of pigs and police

The Halton Regional Police collision reconstruction unit is investigating Russell’s death.

A spot on the slaughterhouse fence was turned into a makeshift memorial for Russell. A police officer from Halton lay a bouquet of flowers at the site.

Activist Rachel Hughes says many fellow activists were offended by the gesture. She says police have refused to lay charges when they’ve witnessed truckers entering the plant being reckless in the past.

It was outside the plant in 2015, that Krajnc was arrested for criminal mischief for giving water to pigs on their way to slaughter. She was found not guilty in 2017 in a case that attracted international attention. A video of her confrontation with the driver of the truck who accused her of contaminating the pigs went viral. The accusations were rejected by the judge.

At the time, the larger conflict between the animal rights movement and government-backed pork industry formed the backdrop to the charges. And here again, it’s at play over the Ontario government’s new legislation.

× Expand Jo-Anne McArthur

No mercy

After Russell was killed, the pigs inside the trailer remained there for several hours in high temperatures. They were later moved into another truck and sent to slaughter.

Krajnc says she made several attempts to negotiate the release of a pig to a sanctuary but representatives of Fearmans refused.

The same request was denied in October 2016 when a truck carrying pigs rolled over in roughly the same spot outside of Fearmans. Many injured pigs exited the rolled-over truck. With the assistance of Halton Police and the OPP tactical unit, Fearmans employees worked to corral the loose pigs and block activists trying to help the pigs.

Activists pleaded for the pigs who were too injured to walk be released to a sanctuary; instead, Fearmans employees took bolt guns to the pigs’ heads.

Of the 180 pigs that survived the crash, 40 were killed on site, the rest were walked inside the plant to be “processed.”

“Go vegan for Regan”

The Toronto Pig Save group, which believes pigs are persons, are asking the public to “go vegan for Regan.”

If people keep eating pigs they are directly supporting the industry which Russell died trying to stop, argues activist Jenny McQueen, “They are part of the problem.”

In other words, Russell died trying to get your attention.

Krajnc points out that Russell’s death comes 25 years after the death of Jill Phipps, a UK animal rights activist who died trying to block a truck transporting veal calves for live export.

“I know that what [Regan Russell] would want is for us to amplify what she was doing and do more,” says Krajnc, who says activists are grieving and campaigning at the same time.

In recent years, the mainstream has made the connection that animal agriculture is a leading driver of climate change. But even though the scientific and ethical issues are piling up, eating meat remains, not unlike driving a car, socially acceptable.

And now there’s COVID-19. Although COVID-19 occurred via the consumption of wild animals, zoonotic pandemics are just as easily spread from animals to humans through agriculture. Examples include Swine flu, Avian flu, and the Spanish flu, which killed tens of millions of people and likely originated on a pig and chicken farm in Kansas.

The World Health Organization has labelled processed meats as category 1 carcinogens and red meats as likely carcinogens, and has linked eating animal products to high cholesterol and heart disease.

× Expand Regan Russell.

43 years of activism

Regan Russell’s activism began in 1977. She credits reading Peter Singer’s book Animal Liberation for her decision to cut animal products from her diet.

In a Youtube interview outside of Fearmans, Russell explained that she joined Toronto’s Animal Rights Collective in its early days after its members went on a hunger strike to draw attention to the plight of baboons inside the University of Western Ontario laboratories.

The baboons were immobilized for prolonged periods of time in stereotactic devices and then dissected for studies funded by the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

For Russell, video footage of the baboons was heart-wrenching. She said, “once you open that door as to what is going on, it is a world of shock.”

Russell explained that she attended pig vigils every week outside Fearmans to draw attention to “the lack of regard for the feelings of our fellow earthlings.”

“I don’t know if it does any good, but I know doing nothing does no good, so I’m doing something.”

