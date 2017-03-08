The local is political at Toronto’s Women’s March town hall

× Expand Michelle da Silva International Women's Day committee members Thivia Vairamuthu and Anna Liu say they expect a large turnout at this year's rally following the Women's March in Toronto.

For many women, the Women’s March on Washington and the dozens of satellite events it inspired will be forever etched in their minds as a historic day. More than 50,000 people rallied in Toronto against hate, misogyny and racism, many of them wearing knitted pink “pussy” hats and hoisting posters with feminist messages.

“It was incredible,” recalls Anna Liu, of the January march.

Liu, a union organizer and mother, is a first-time volunteer with Toronto’s International Women's Day organizing committee. On March 6, she was among about a dozen local groups that participated in the Post-Women’s March Town Hall. Held at the United Steelworkers Hall and hosted by organizers of Toronto’s Women’s March, the discussion among participants focused on next steps. Around 50 people attended.

“We want people to stay active,” says Kavita Dogra, a Women’s March on Washington – Toronto co-organizer.

Dogra is the founder of We Talk Women, a group that engages citizens in discussions about women’s rights. She got involved with the women’s march because she felt compelled as a racialized woman to stand against Donald Trump and those who’ve been emboldened by his hateful views. Since the January rally, Dogra says there’s been an outpouring of interest from community members. However, many of those in government haven’t been as quick to get involved in building momentum for upcoming IWD events. And the highest levels of government continue to ignore homelessness, sexual violence and inadequate childcare because they’re still seen as primarily women’s issues.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam was the only local politician in attendance at the town hall. She delivered a speech at the women’s march and has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ issues and, most recently, for using a gender-equity lens to make budget decisions.

Carolyn Ferns, a spokesperson for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, which was also present at the town hall, says that making childcare matter to everyone – and not only women – has been a challenge.

× Expand Michelle da Silva Adelaida Ortega attended the Toronto Women's March town hall to find new opportunities to stay politically engaged.

Other groups represented at the town hall included the Ontario Coalition of Abortion Clinics, Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape and ACORN, which works with low-income residents.

When the discussion turned to what the important message of this year’s IWD march should be in light of the women’s march, Farheen Khan of Uniting Muslims and Allies for Humanity mentioned Islamophobia and gender-based violence.

“In the context of the Muslim community, there has been a rise in hate crimes specifically related to women,” she says, referring to the spike in assaults on hijab-wearing women across the GTA last year.

“But women are impacted by Islamophobia in different ways,” Khan adds. “So it’s also about ensuring that women have access to the right kinds of support they need to feel empowered.”

Adelaida Ortega, a health care worker who attended the Women’s March in January, showed up at the town hall in the hope of finding more ways to participate in the local feminist movement. As a women’s studies major at York University, Ortega says it was easy to get into activism; however, now that she works, she’s found it harder to get involved.

“One of the things I’ve struggled with is consistent participation rather than one-off events where you yell together and then say, ‘Well, see you!’” she says. “I live by the notion that the personal is political, so this is me trying to make sure that I extend my political values outside of my personal life.”

Ortega hopes more women look for opportunities to fight oppression locally and not only at large-scale events like the International Women’s Day rally.

“When it comes to International Women’s Day, for me it’s about how do I take up space as a woman in the world,” she says. “It’s about keeping that top of mind and hopefully finding solidarity with other women.”

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas