Toronto’s Drake Hotel is serving up some award-winning cocktails ahead of a global competition

In anticipation of a prestigious global cocktails competition, The Drake Hotel recently hosted an exclusive pop-up event to showcase some Canadian drink highlights.

Last Tuesday, the World Class Pop-Up took over the hotel’s Lobby Bar to showcase some favourite Canadian cocktails that have won the Diageo World Class Global competition in past years.

The conclusion of the renowned competition will be held in Toronto between Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, crowning the 2025 World Class Bartender of the Year among elite talents from over 50 different countries, whose delicious creations feature several Canadian menus.

Although the pop-up was a one-night-only event in the city, Torontonians can still try the delicious cocktails ahead of the competition, as they are currently available at The Drake until Oct. 5.

For those thinking about giving them a try, here is a sneak peak of the past Canadian World Class Global Champions available:

Sunseeker

This sophisticated drink crafted by 2024 World Class Global Bartender of the Year Keegan McGregor blends citric and smoky flavours for an elegant result. It is made with the classic Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch, with the juiciness and sweetness of lemon, pear, honey, and orange blossom water.

(Courtesy: The Drake Hotel)

Depeche

This other delicious creation is perfect for sharp palates. 2023 World Class Global Bartender of the Year Jacob Martin created this drink by masterfully blending Don Julio Blanco Tequila, a dry touch of Cocchi Americano and fino, fruity peach liqueur, and the highly-acidic juice verjus.

(Courtesy: The Drake Hotel)

Magpie Martini

Where are the Toronto martini fans? This interpretation of the classic cocktail that has taken over the world brings in a sophisticated twist. Created by 2021 World Class Global Bartender of the Year James Grant, this drink mixes Ketel One Vodka and fino with the French herbal liqueur Benedictine and a dash of Angostura bitters.

(Courtesy: The Drake Hotel)

Such Grape Heights

One of the most refreshing cocktails of the brunch, this drink made by 2017 World Class Global Bartender of the Year Kaitlyn Stewart really brings in the summer vibe. This cocktail mixes Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, grape-flavoured soju, ginger beer and lime with a touch of elderflower.