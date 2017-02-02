The Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead; have we just been Trumped on trade?

× Expand Thinkstock 200424677-001

On his first working day in office, President Donald Trump fulfilled a long-standing campaign promise to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement.

The deal is now dead in the water. Because of the way the TPP was written, it cannot come into force without the United States. What does this mean for Canada?

There are plenty of reasons to fear the new Trump administration, but the death of the TPP isn't one of them. Had it come into force, the TPP would have threatened public services, increased the cost of prescription drugs, hobbled the open internet and weakened efforts to combat climate change.

The 12-country agreement would have provided few, if any, notable economic benefits for Canadian exporters or workers: Canadian businesses already have extensive duty-free access to TPP countries through the World Trade Organization and other free trade agreements. And even the most optimistic government forecasts predicted only a tiny boost to economic growth from the deal.

Independent studies by the Global Development and Environment Institute at Tufts University, among others, predicted the TPP would lead to negligible or negative economic growth, not to mention net job losses and wage suppression.

Though the demise of the TPP is a victory for the workers, environmentalists and social justice activists who collectively fought the deal over the past decade, we now face a new test in Trump's disruption of the global trading order.

First, the most problematic elements of the TPP are likely to resurface in future trade negotiations.

The Trump administration has already said it will pursue bilateral trade agreements with all TPP members. In most cases, this will give U.S. negotiators the upper hand to push for even more concessions than former president Barack Obama was able to get for powerful U.S. corporate interests in the TPP.

In Canada, we have every reason to worry Trump will use a promised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation to demand enhanced intellectual property rights for pharmaceutical corporations, weakened foreign ownership rules in strategic sectors and an end to the supply management system that ensures Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers earn a fair income.

The U.S. made these and other demands of Canada - and the Stephen Harper government gave way in many cases - during the TPP negotiations.

The second challenge is the way Trump has co-opted the progressive critique of free trade.

Despite his surface-level objections to globalization, Trump is no ally to the workers, immigrants, Indigenous peoples, women and others who've been most negatively affected by free trade deals. Trump despises environmentalists, among the TPP's fiercest opponents, and their demands for action on climate change and an end to the fossil fuel economy. Yet these critics of free trade are now being conflated with Trump's sovereigntist fan base.

Progressives may agree with Trump that free trade has failed workers, but we do not agree on why and we certainly do not agree on what to do about it.

Trump's solution is to build walls, both physically along the U.S.-Mexico border and legally with huge tariffs on imports. Our answers must be grounded in equality and sustainability. The world needs a new global deal for responsible, cooperative development.

The third risk, specific to Canada, is that the high-profile fight over the TPP has distracted from the rest of the federal Liberal government's trade agenda. The Comprehensive Economic And Trade Agreement (CETA), Canada's new free trade deal with the European Union, has proceeded with little opposition in Canada even though it's similar in many ways to the TPP. CETA poses even greater threats to public services, local governments and environmental policy.

Meanwhile, Canada is pushing ahead with a global TPP-style deal on services, a new free trade agreement with China and internationalization of NAFTA's controversial investor-state dispute settlement process, which allows corporations to sue governments for compensation when new legislation or policies affect their investments.

Critics of the prevailing free trade regime can be satisfied the TPP in its current form is dead. But the watchword moving forward is vigilance: the corporate project embodied by the TPP lives on and will surface in the NAFTA renegotiation and future battles.

Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood is a researcher with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

