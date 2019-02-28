Al-Jazeera documentary The Battle For Venezuela screens at Cinema Politica Danforth panel discussion tonight

× Expand Christian Peña Humanitarian disaster in Venezuela is the focus of a film screening and panel discussion on February 28.

1. THE crisis in VENEZUELA: a reality check

Venezuela-born sociologist María Páez Victor heads up a panel discussion on the crisis in Venezuela, with author/journalist Linda McQuaig and community organizer Jessa McLean at the Redwood (formerly the Centre of Gravity) on Thursday (February 28). Sponsored by Cinema Politica Danforth, the discussion will be preceded by a screening of the 2018 Al Jazeera English Network film The Battle For Venezuela. 7:30 pm. Free (donations welcome). 1300 Gerrard East. Find event on facebook.com/events

2. budget town hall pushes gender and equity issues

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam holds a town hall ahead of the city’s budget deliberations at Regent Park Community Centre on Wednesday (March 6). The councillor will be seeking community feedback to identify key investment priorities for the city through a gender and equity lens. 6-8:30 pm. Free. 402 Shuter. kristynwongtam.ca/budgettownhall2019

3. ford’s subway upload the focus of transit talk

Free Transit Toronto, Centre for Social Justice and Socialist Project host a discussion on the Ford government’s plans to take control of Toronto subways – and on proposals to make mass transit free and more accessible to working-class neighbourhoods – at Friends House on Friday (March 1). Deborah Littman of Keep Transit Public, Daniel Tseghay of TTCriders, York University research chair Roger Keil and City Institute co-founder Tricia Wood take part in the debate moderated by Stefan Kipfer of Free Transit Toronto. 6:30-9 pm. Free. 60 Lowther. socialistproject.ca