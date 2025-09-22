VIDEO: TMU reassigns security guards after student violently detained in pro-Palestine protest

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) says security officers have been “reassigned” following a violent detainment of a pro-Palestine student protester.

The incident took place on Sept. 19 at a Democracy Forum on campus where MP and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon was in attendance.

According to the Students for Justice in Palestine at TMU (SJP), several activists showed up after voicing concerns about the organizer’s “complicity” in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The activists were eventually escorted out, including a female student who was then forcibly detained by security guards with the incident being captured on video and shared online.

The disturbing video shows a male security guard lifting up the student and carrying her across the hallway while she yells for him to “get off” of her.

A few moments later, the guard slams her to the ground, while another guard assists to pin her down while they handcuff her.

The student repeatedly yells that the officers are hurting her.

“You’re hurting me, I can’t breathe,” she said.

The video ends with the guards dragging the handcuffed student out of the hallway.

The incident has left students and community members shocked, with SJP calling for the termination of the security guards involved.

“This incident was not only a blatant display of excessive force and violation of students rights, but an escalation of a broader pattern of violent repression that students advocating for Palestine have faced,” SJP said on Sunday in a statement on Instagram.

TMU Vice President of Administration and Operations Saeed Zolfaghari also released a statement on the University’s website calling the video “unsettling and disturbing to watch.”

“The security officers involved, contracted by a third-party security organization, have been reassigned and will not return to campus duties pending the outcome of the review,” Zolfaghari said.

Zolfaghari said the school is still working to confirm the facts of what occurred, and says Toronto police were called following the arrest and it is now a police matter.

TMU’s student union also released a statement condemning the actions taken by the guards in the video, and says that it is requesting a full investigation into the matter.

“TMU belongs to students, and everyone deserves to feel safe on campus, including while exercising their democratic right to protest,” the union said Saturday on Instagram.

Now Toronto reached out to Toronto police for a comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.