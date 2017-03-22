Wab Kinew and Paul Martin on the future of Indigenous Canadians: the Big 3

× Expand Wab Kinew talks about the future of Indigenous peoples March 27.

1. RECASTING CANADA IN THE NATIVE IMAGE

Indigenous artist, author and Manitoba MLA Wab Kinew joins former prime minister Paul Martin in a conversation onstage at the Gardiner Museum Monday (March 27). Part of the Gardiner's Canada Recast: First And Next Canadian series, the discussion, moderated by Globe and Mail columnist Doug Saunders, explores the future of Indigenous Canadians, the country's fastest-growing and most youthful population. 111 Queen's Park. $15. 6:30 pm. 416-408-5055, gardinermuseum.on.ca.

2. POWER DOWN FOR EARTH HOUR

Shine a light on climate change by powering down between 8:30 and 9:30 pm Saturday (March 25) as part of Earth Hour, or showing up for one of numerous events around town aimed at keeping you focused on the importance of saving energy the rest of the year. Our Place Initiative is organizing a walk in Etobicoke's Centennial Park beginning at 8:30 pm (ourplaceinitiative.com). Green13 and Heritage York are hosting a walk along the Humber River. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight or lantern and meet at Lambton House (4066 Old Dundas) at 7:45 pm. green13toronto.org.

3. SIGN UP FOR THE MARCH FOR SCIENCE

Preparations for Toronto's March for Science, which takes place on Earth Day, April 22, get under way in earnest at the Tranzac Club on Saturday (March 25) with a sign-making party (materials provided), discussion of climate science advocacy by Dan Weaver and entertainment by Mad Science (of course). Free. Noon-3 pm. 292 Brunswick. facebook.com/events.

