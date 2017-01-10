Weedpreneur, activist and musician Melissa Etheridge is coming to O'Cannabiz, the new spring-time weed industry conference

Since surviving breast cancer, singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge has been open about how marijuana played a crucial role in her treatment in conjunction with chemotherapy.

"When one goes through general cancer treatment, one of the side effects is loss of appetite… depression, gastrointestinal effects…," she told Fortune in September of 2015. "By the time I left my first chemo treatment, I had the choice of five pills or cannabis. I chose cannabis."

Now, she's ready to introduce Etheridge Farms' line of weed-infused wine tinctures and other products to the Canadian market as the keynote speaker at O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo, a marijuana industry conference happening from April 21-23 at the Sheraton Centre. The conference promises to bring the business, healthcare and patient communities together to discuss the future of the industry.

Also on the roster are Bruce Linton, the founder of Canopy Growth Corp., Canada's massive licensed producer of cannabis; Dr. Deidi Meiri, whose research at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology focuses on cancer and cannabinoids; Meg Owen, senior digital marketing manager at Leafly; and Cam Battley, chair of the Advocacy Committee for the Canadian Medical Cannabis Industry Association.

See the full list of speakers here and find out more about O'Cannabiz here.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat