Why we need to check our prejudices about panhandlers

“It is morally perplexing that in 21st-century Canada it could be a punishable offence for one person to say to another, peacefully, in a public place, ‘I’m in trouble and need help.’”

That quote, from a 2007 Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report, The Expressive Liberty Of Beggars: Why It Matters To Them, And To Us, came to mind as I read an “urban etiquette” column on giving to panhandlers in Metro News.

Numerous studies have challenged stereotypes about people who panhandle.

Most recently, the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness and the city teamed up to launch Challenging Perspectives On Homelessness, an ad campaign to transform Torontonians’ attitudes about homelessness.

Despite much research and advocacy, myths about people who panhandle persist. And most of those often hinge on the personal characteristics, appearance and behaviour of panhandlers, assumptions about how they’ll use the money and to what extent they are to blame for their poverty.

These prejudices go way back. One of the earliest investigations is C.J. Ribton-Turner’s A History Of Vagrants And Vagrancy, And Beggars And Begging, written in 1887, which traces stories about begging and homelessness back to 368 AD.

As these myths have shifted over time, the labels assigned to people experiencing homelessness have changed as well (e.g., vagabond, waif, traveller, transient, hobo, tramp, beggar).

Scholars have demonstrated that the debates often pivot on distinguishing between the “deserving” and “undeserving” poor.

It’s those distinctions I saw in the Metro article, in which the author explains that she never gives money to a panhandler who wears “newish-looking jeans and a leather jacket” outside her local liquor store.

She adds, “There’s also a guy who plays a little guitar and sings so badly, I’m tempted to pay him to be quiet.”

She does, however, give money to “the older woman who’s clearly down and out and doesn’t seem to be fully compos mentis. Her I give to,” she explains, “because she seems the neediest and the least likely to know how to take advantage of government and charitable services.”

The article caused me to ask: Why do we relentlessly focus on the personal characteristics of people who are homeless, rather than the societal conditions that cause people to become homeless in the first place? Why are we reluctant to explore how our own privilege or wealth has been built on systems that have created poverty and homelessness for others?

The second question is particularly important. While there is much public debate about whether panhandlers’ clothing indicates if they are “poor enough” to deserve charity, we rarely reflect on how our own clothes are made, often by poorly paid workers in the fast fashion industry. While some community members rally against homeless shelters in their neighbourhood, these same people may have benefited from the neighbourhood gentrification that push out others.

Poverty doesn't happen in a vacuum. I must admit, conversations about privilege are uncomfortable for me (and they should be). As a white, middle-class cis-woman, I have benefited from systems of racism, cis-sexism, classism and other systemic forms of oppression that have made it easier for me to rent an apartment, get a job, walk alone at night, be taken seriously by police, get my health care needs met, start my own business and get a PhD.

The problem is that when we talk about homelessness without talking about wealth and privilege, our solutions tend to focus narrowly on interventions and policies directed at people who are homeless, rather than on practices that produce wealth and privilege for some at the expense of others. As a result, we fail to see that solutions to homelessness should include not just supports for people experiencing homelessness, but policies that curb accumulation of massive wealth.

Such policies might include more progressive taxation, regulating the private housing market and speculative banking practices, increasing the minimum wage and giving land back to Indigenous people, who are disproportionately affected by homelessness right across the country.

If we fail to analyze and discuss how altering these practices can contribute to preventing and ending homelessness, we miss a crucial opportunity to determine how best to undermine the causes of homelessness.

The insightful Cornel West wrote on Valentine’s Day this year that, “Justice is what love looks like in public.”

Think about this next time you encounter someone who is panhandling.

Kaitlin Schwan is a postdoctoral fellow at the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness at York University.

news@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto