‘A death sentence,’ Wildlife advocates to rally in Toronto against Ontario’s controversial Bill 5

A controversial bill proposed by Premier Doug Ford’s government is promising to address economic uncertainty amid the U.S. tariffs, but environmentalists say it could instead mean a “death sentence” to endangered species.

Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, first brought forward on April 17 by Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce aims to speed up processes for mining and energy building by limiting the amount of permits and approval types which are typically required in the province.

According to the bill’s technical brief, it currently takes up to 15 years to build a new mining project in Ontario with years spent in 32 different potential permits and approvals, which is a much longer process compared to other provinces like Quebec or countries like Australia.

But the new legislation would speed up this process by implementing a “one project, one process” approach, with less steps to get approvals, less jurisdictions’ involvement and Special Economic Zones—which include one or many major projects that can significantly impact the province’s economy and would have access to less requirements and sped up permitting.

“We brought forth in the election a campaign commitment to accelerate responsible resource development because we are among the slowest nations on Earth when it comes to mining,” Lecce said in a statement to Now Toronto on Monday.

The minister says that he is working along with other Ontario ministries, including the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, along with consulting with First Nations’ leaders to move forward with Bill 5.

“We’re open to making those improvements to the bill. We already have made some, but I think there’s some more work to do. And I think for Greg [Rickford] and I—and we understand this from the Premier as well—that collaboration is critical to achieving any nation-building project.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks told Now Toronto that the bill plans to replace the Endangered Species Act rather than end it, finding other ways to include environmental protections.

“Bill 5 proposes to replace the Endangered Species Act with a new, modern piece of legislation that maintains strong environmental protections while eliminating cutting red tape and improving enforcement to limit activities that have negative impacts on species,” a ministry spokesperson said to Now Toronto in an email statement.

“It introduces tougher penalties, including hefty fines, jail time, and additional compliance tools, ensuring no tolerance for bad actors. It will be paired with an enhanced Species Conservation Program, which will directly invest $20 million each year in projects to conserve and protect species across Ontario, quadrupling current funding.”

ENVIRONMENT ADVOCATES SPEAK OUT

However, since news of the new bill came forward, several groups have been speaking out against it, saying that loosening up on regulations for developers could significantly impact the environment.

Katie Krelove, an Ontario campaigner for the Wilderness Committee, a charitable organization that defends wildlife and nature with nearly 60,000 supporters, says that the legislation could pose a significant threat for natural habitats, putting endangered species at risk.

“Bill 5 is a death sentence for endangered species and their habitats in Ontario. Under a very thin guise of fighting tariffs, this government is borrowing from U.S. President [Donald] Trump’s playbook to double down on anti-democratic attacks on environmental protections,” she told Now Toronto.

“Far from ‘protecting’ Ontario, these cuts will give sweeping powers to cabinet to benefit a select few developers and industries at the expense of the public good.”

The committee is planning to host a rally in downtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon to urge MPs to walk away from the bill entirely, and ask them to shift their attention into the environment.

“Bill 5 is such an egregious anti-democratic, unconstitutional power and land grab that we are asking MPPs to vote ‘no’ to adopting it and for the government to walk away from Bill 5.”

The rally will take place at the Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly lawn from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong is also speaking out with concerns about the bill and its potential threats to wildlife in the province.

“Bill 5… rolls back environmental protection in a way that could have devastating consequences for these species and the ecosystems they depend on,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the legislation would end the Endangered Species Act, a legislation that identifies and protects endangered species in Ontario, resulting in replacing mandatory protection with limited voluntary protection and only stopping a development that is affecting species once they have eliminated them from Ontario altogether.

“We know habitat fragmentation can produce cap rates, and that’s a real concern. And comes to other species, be they past sauger, rattlesnakes, flags, turtles, wood turtles, Loggerhead strikes. We’re not sure where other special economic zones could be established, so that’s a real concern with them,” DeJong told Now Toronto on Monday.

The CEO said that while he recognizes the potential economic advantages of the bill, he expects the government to preserve the Endangered Species Act.

“We’re clear on that the existing Endangered Species Act in place since 2007 was never fully implemented as it’s been as effective as it needs to be, and we’d love to see far more urgency and collaboration around conservation and development challenges we’re facing,” he said.